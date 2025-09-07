Lunar Eclipse Today: Why Does The Moon Turn Red? Facts About Blood Moon
During a total lunar eclipse , Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface. Instead of disappearing, the Moon glows deep red, giving it the iconic“Blood Moon” appearance. This vivid color is a natural phenomenon, caused by sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere, filtering out shorter blue wavelengths and letting red and orange light reach the Moon.
Also read | Lunar eclipse in Bengaluru today: Timing, when and where to watchWhy Does the Moon Turn Red?
The red hue of the Moon during a total eclipse is explained by Rayleigh scattering. Shorter wavelengths like blue and violet scatter in the atmosphere, while longer wavelengths-reds and oranges-pass through, illuminating the Moon in warm tones. The result is a glowing crimson Moon, a breathtaking sight visible across multiple continents.
Read | Blood Moon 2025: Date, time and where the total lunar eclipse will be visible in India, USHow Long Will the Eclipse Last?
One feature that makes this eclipse exceptional is its duration. The total phase will last about 82 minutes, one of the longest in recent memory. That gives skywatchers plenty of time to enjoy the Moon in its fiery colors, capture photos, or simply marvel at the spectacle.Where Will the Blood Moon Be Visible?
The eclipse will be visible across Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe, allowing billions of people to witness at least part of the phenomenon. Some partial views may also be seen in parts of Alaska and Argentina, while most of North America will miss the eclipse.
Read | Full moon in September 2025: Everything about Corn Moon, timing, visibility, and moreWhen Can You Watch It From Your Area?
Here's a breakdown of eclipse timings in key locations (all local times):
London (BST): 7:30 p.m. – 7:52 p.m., Sept 7
Paris (CEST): 7:30 p.m. – 8:52 p.m., Sept 7
Cape Town (SAST): 7:30 p.m. – 8:52 p.m., Sept 7
Istanbul/Cairo/Nairobi (EEST/EAT): 8:30 p.m. – 9:52 p.m., Sept 7
Tehran (IRST): 9:00 p.m. – 10:22 p.m., Sept 7
Mumbai (IST): 11:00 p.m. Sept 7 – 12:22 a.m. Sept 8
Bangkok (ICT): 12:30 a.m. – 1:52 a.m., Sept 8
Beijing/Hong Kong (CST/HKT): 1:30 a.m. – 2:52 a.m., Sept 8
Perth (AWST): 1:30 a.m. – 2:52 a.m., Sept 8
Tokyo (JST): 2:30 a.m. – 3:52 a.m., Sept 8
Sydney (AEST): 3:30 a.m. – 4:52 a.m., Sept 8
Also Read | Lunar Eclipse on September 7: Five things you must know about Blood MoonIs There Any Mysticism Behind the Blood Moon?
Despite its dramatic appearance, the Blood Moon is pure science, not superstition. The red glow comes from sunlight filtered through Earth's atmosphere, similar to the colors seen at sunset. The spectacle's beauty lies in its rarity and natural physics, not any hidden meaning.How Can You Make the Most of the Eclipse?
To enjoy the eclipse:
Step outside at the right time for your location.
Find a dark, clear spot away from city lights.
Bring binoculars or a telescope for a closer look at the Moon's surface.
Dress comfortably for the night and allow your eyes to adjust to the dark.
Capture photos if you like, or simply enjoy the view with friends or family.
Even if weather or urban lights interfere, online live streams will bring the Blood Moon to screens worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment