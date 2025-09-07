Lunar Eclipse Today: Why Does The Moon Turn Red? Facts About Blood Moon

MENAFN - Live Mint) Skywatchers worldwide are in for a spectacular show on September 7–8, as a total lunar eclipse, popularly called a Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan, lights up the night sky. With its long total phase and wide visibility, this event promises to be one of the most phenomenal lunar displays in recent years.

What Makes the Blood Moon So Striking?

During a total lunar eclipse , Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface. Instead of disappearing, the Moon glows deep red, giving it the iconic“Blood Moon” appearance. This vivid color is a natural phenomenon, caused by sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere, filtering out shorter blue wavelengths and letting red and orange light reach the Moon.

Also read | Lunar eclipse in Bengaluru today: Timing, when and where to watch

Why Does the Moon Turn Red?

The red hue of the Moon during a total eclipse is explained by Rayleigh scattering. Shorter wavelengths like blue and violet scatter in the atmosphere, while longer wavelengths-reds and oranges-pass through, illuminating the Moon in warm tones. The result is a glowing crimson Moon, a breathtaking sight visible across multiple continents.

Read | Blood Moon 2025: Date, time and where the total lunar eclipse will be visible in India, US

How Long Will the Eclipse Last?

One feature that makes this eclipse exceptional is its duration. The total phase will last about 82 minutes, one of the longest in recent memory. That gives skywatchers plenty of time to enjoy the Moon in its fiery colors, capture photos, or simply marvel at the spectacle.

Where Will the Blood Moon Be Visible?

The eclipse will be visible across Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe, allowing billions of people to witness at least part of the phenomenon. Some partial views may also be seen in parts of Alaska and Argentina, while most of North America will miss the eclipse.

Read | Full moon in September 2025: Everything about Corn Moon, timing, visibility, and more

When Can You Watch It From Your Area?

Here's a breakdown of eclipse timings in key locations (all local times):

London (BST): 7:30 p.m. – 7:52 p.m., Sept 7

Paris (CEST): 7:30 p.m. – 8:52 p.m., Sept 7

Cape Town (SAST): 7:30 p.m. – 8:52 p.m., Sept 7

Istanbul/Cairo/Nairobi (EEST/EAT): 8:30 p.m. – 9:52 p.m., Sept 7

Tehran (IRST): 9:00 p.m. – 10:22 p.m., Sept 7

Mumbai (IST): 11:00 p.m. Sept 7 – 12:22 a.m. Sept 8

Bangkok (ICT): 12:30 a.m. – 1:52 a.m., Sept 8

Beijing/Hong Kong (CST/HKT): 1:30 a.m. – 2:52 a.m., Sept 8

Perth (AWST): 1:30 a.m. – 2:52 a.m., Sept 8

Tokyo (JST): 2:30 a.m. – 3:52 a.m., Sept 8

Sydney (AEST): 3:30 a.m. – 4:52 a.m., Sept 8

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse on September 7: Five things you must know about Blood Moon

Is There Any Mysticism Behind the Blood Moon?

Despite its dramatic appearance, the Blood Moon is pure science, not superstition. The red glow comes from sunlight filtered through Earth's atmosphere, similar to the colors seen at sunset. The spectacle's beauty lies in its rarity and natural physics, not any hidden meaning.

How Can You Make the Most of the Eclipse?

To enjoy the eclipse:

Step outside at the right time for your location.

Find a dark, clear spot away from city lights.

Bring binoculars or a telescope for a closer look at the Moon's surface.

Dress comfortably for the night and allow your eyes to adjust to the dark.

Capture photos if you like, or simply enjoy the view with friends or family.

Even if weather or urban lights interfere, online live streams will bring the Blood Moon to screens worldwide.