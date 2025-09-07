ALJAR Developments Launches Phase One Of Aljar British District In East Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) ALJAR Developments has launched the first phase of its flagship project, Aljar British District, in East Cairo, with total investments estimated at EGP 20bn. The development spans more than 70 feddans and is set to become a major landmark in the city's real estate market.

Ahmed Abdel Mageed, deputy chair of the housing committee in parliament and founder of ALJAR Developments, said the first phase will include around 1,200 residential and serviced units. A hotel operated by Concorde Hotels and Resorts will also be developed with innovative architectural designs.

Abdel Mageed emphasised that construction will occupy no more than 25% of the project's land area, dedicating the remainder to landscaped green spaces and extensive recreational amenities. He added that construction work began prior to the official launch, highlighting the company's strong financial capacity and commitment to timely delivery.

To mark the launch, ALJAR announced a 10% discount on initial offering prices. Abdel Mageed noted that Aljar British District will distinguish itself through its integration of luxury living, education, healthcare, and leisure facilities.

Located on the Suez Road, opposite Madinaty's Open Air Mall and just minutes from the New Administrative Capital and Cairo International Airport, the project will feature pools, pedestrian pathways, and a clubhouse with gym and spa facilities.







A key highlight is the integrated educational district, which will host Egypt's first accredited British Medical Sciences University. The institution will offer degrees from Aston University in partnership with the UK-based NHMC and is expected to launch in 2027. The university campus will also include a hospital, healthcare villages, and modern learning facilities.

The project will further incorporate a modern commercial and administrative hub powered by smart technologies and supported by round-the-clock security. The commercial district has been designed by internationally recognised Egyptian architect Raef Fahmy, while landscape works are being led by Tarek Sobhy, Chairman of Okoplan.

Aljar British District will comprise 67 residential buildings spread across 45 feddans. Each building will consist of a basement, a ground floor with garden, four upper floors, and a rooftop. The design focuses on natural ventilation, abundant lighting, and efficient use of open spaces, with artificial lakes integrated into the master plan.

The development will offer a range of residential units tailored to different customer needs, including one-bedroom apartments sized between 66 and 72 sqm, two-bedroom units ranging from 116 to 132 sqm, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 151 to 188 sqm.

Flexible payment plans will be available, starting with a 5% down payment and instalments of up to seven years. Full project delivery is scheduled within three years. Abdel Mageed concluded that the company has engaged top consultancy firms from Egypt and the region to ensure a development that combines quality, modern design, and international standards.