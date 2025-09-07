Omar: Power Sector Should Not Be Linked To Politics

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Brishna Sherkat (DABS) chief says international institutions should complete their incomplete projects in Afghanistan's electricity sector that should not be linked to politics.

DABS director Dr. Abdul Bari Omar said this in his speech on the second and last day of the Investment Attraction and Power Sector Support Conference today in Kabul,

The major topics of the conference included identifying opportunities and investment facilities in related sectors. Omar said investors should invest with confidence in the transparent conditions created.

He said the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and other aid agencies should resume their cooperation and complete the projects that have been left incomplete, because Afghans have the right to have all incomplete projects completed for them.

“I call on the World Bank, the European Union, and international financial supporters to complete their unfinished projects in Afghanistan's electricity sector. Providing electricity, which is a humanitarian responsibility in today's era, should not be politicized”.

According to him, electricity is a fundamental and essential element for all sectors, from education to health and other social needs, so international cooperation is needed in this area.

“We have resumed work on many projects without foreign cooperation, with our strong determination to develop the country. We have inherited the resources of domestic production with fewer resources than in the past, and we have resumed work on them for the first time in decades”: the power utility director added.

He claimed:“We plan to build regional power generation sources for remote areas. We will create power generation sources at the district level because there are resources in water and many other areas there, and we will ensure full power supply to all industrialists, but it takes time because basic infrastructure needs to be established”.

He added fundamental network reform is a critical need in the country, and more than $165 million has been allocated to this sector this year alone.

Omar asked all investors to invest in electricity generation, network development, and equipment production.

“The country's conditions have improved in many aspects; security and transparency are ensured. I urge investors to invest in Afghanistan's power and energy sector and thereby pave the way for mutual benefits and power and energy stability”.

Now there is news of development in the country every day, transparency has been established, and the system is committed to building the country, he concluded.

