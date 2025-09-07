Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Bids Farewell To Saudi Ambassador

2025-09-07 02:00:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar HH Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Farhan Al-Saud, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wished the Saudi Ambassador success in his future assignments, and further progress and prosperity for relations between the two countries.

