Makkah Developments Prepares To Launch Rowaq Compound In Sheikh Zayed

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Makkah Developments prepares to launch its latest residential project, Rowaq Compound, in Sheikh Zayed City. The project reflects the company's vision of creating integrated residential communities that prioritise innovation, sustainability, and quality of life.

Rowaq Compound is strategically located in the villas area (G+2 – El Thawra El Khadra, Al Nozha Street), connecting Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road and the 26th of July Corridor. It is minutes away from major destinations such as Al Ahly FC, Hyper One, Arkan Plaza, and Mall of Arabia, offering residents convenient access to essential services and leisure hubs.

Spanning 6 acres with a built-up area of only 25%, the compound is dedicated entirely to villas set amidst landscaped gardens, water features, and swimming pools. Unit sizes range from 141 to 274 sqm, with prices starting from EGP 7.5m. The company is offering flexible payment plans of up to nine years, starting with a 10% down payment.

The development will provide a full suite of modern amenities, including a clubhouse, public and private swimming pools, spa, lounge, children's play area, mosque, coworking spaces, and convenient parking. Security services will operate around the clock, supported by AI technologies, alongside electric vehicle charging stations.

Mostafa Abdel Latif, Chairperson of Makkah Developments, described Rowaq Compound as a qualitative addition to the Egyptian real estate market.“We are proud to launch this exceptional project, which embodies Makkah Developments' philosophy of delivering innovative urban spaces that achieve the highest levels of quality and comfort,” he said.“Rowaq Compound is designed as a fully integrated community that balances modern design with nature, offering a sustainable living environment that ensures privacy and tranquillity while providing all services required for contemporary life. This reflects our commitment to our clients and partners, and our continuous effort to develop projects that enhance quality of life and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The project builds on Makkah Developments' more than 35 years of experience in the Egyptian real estate sector, during which it has delivered several landmark residential projects in Alexandria and 6th of October City. Since its founding, the company has become known for projects that combine modernity, quality, and sustainability, reinforcing its position as a leading player in shaping Egypt's urban development and integrated community concept.