Omidar Developments Signs Partnerships For The Capital Way Mall In East Cairo
The development spans more than 4,000 sqm and is designed as a business ecosystem hosting retail outlets, restaurants, cafés, medical clinics, and administrative offices.
As part of the agreements, ACE Moharram has been appointed as the project's main engineering consultant, tasked with delivering innovative architectural and structural designs. Omidar has also partnered with Frenvoi Mall Management Company, a retail operations specialist, to oversee mall management and ensure a seamless shopping experience.
During the signing ceremony, Omidar announced partnerships with several well-known retail and F&B brands that will anchor the mall. These include Gad Restaurants, Hamza Restaurants, Bab Sharqi Restaurants, Galal Café, Hala Eshta Stores, Koob Clothing, Varna Clothing, and Fashion Avenue.
The Capital Way Mall underscores Omidar's commitment to advancing Egypt's Vision 2030 by promoting sustainable real estate development and reinforcing East Cairo's position as a growing hub for commerce, administration, and investment.
