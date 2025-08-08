Dubai Sports World's August Edition Officially Opens



Florent Malouda, former Chelsea and France national team footballer attends the opening

DSW August edition kicked off with Run IN, Dubai's first indoor half marathon The month-long event features nine core sports, elite academy programmes, enhanced sporting and fitness facilities, and innovative experiences for Dubai's community

Dubai, UAE - 5 August 2025: Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region's largest indoor sports and fitness destination, has officially launched its August edition, marking the beginning of a month-long celebration of sports, fitness, and community engagement. DSW was inaugurated by HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council; Mahir Julfar, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre; Florent Malouda, former Chelsea and France national team footballer; Eisa Sharif, Director of the Sports Events Department, Dubai Sports Council; Nasser Nasser, Chief Marketing Officer, Al Fardan Exchange.

The inauguration featured a friendly five-a-side football match with a team of senior citizens from the Thukher Club led by HE Saeed Hareb and Mahir Julfar facing off against a squad led by former France international Florent Malouda, in collaboration with the International Sports and Entertainment Zone (ISEZA).

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in association with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the DSW August edition runs until 2 September. The edition launched with DSW Run IN, Dubai's first ever indoor half marathon, with a participation of more than 500 runners.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Sports World has become one of the most significant sporting events and community activities held in the city, attracting thousands of participants each year. It plays a vital role in enhancing the health, happiness, and overall quality of life of individuals across Dubai. This pioneering event has transformed into a vibrant hub for all segments of society—bringing together people of all ages from over 200 nationalities living in Dubai. It has established itself as the preferred summer destination for sports enthusiasts of all kinds, including children and adults, men and women, senior citizens, academy players, and even workers from various sectors.”

He added: “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the Dubai World Trade Centre to deliver another exceptional edition this year, offering outstanding sports experiences for all age groups. Each edition introduces new and exciting opportunities for participants, further enriching their sense of joy and deepening their connection to physical activity and sports.”

Spanning over 25,000 square metres with over 40 courts and pitches Dubai Sports World features nine core sports - football, basketball, padel, table tennis, volleyball, badminton, cricket, tennis, and pickleball, complemented by state-of-the-art facilities. This season, DSW brings back its free, open-access gym featuring advanced cardio machines, functional training rigs, and strength zones. The venue is open every day from 6:00 am to 8:00 am exclusively for runners and from 8:00 am to 12:00 midnight for all sports.

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: 'Dubai Sports World reflects our ongoing commitment to Dubai's sporting community. This year's edition presents our most dynamic and engaging programme to date, perfectly timed for residents and families staying in the city during the summer break. Together with Dubai Sports Council and our strategic partners, we continue to champion inclusive, accessible and high-impact sporting experiences that bring our community together through the power of sport and fitness.”

Florent Malouda, former Chelsea and France national team footballer, said: 'I'm truly impressed by the exceptional facilities and the vibrant sporting culture of Dubai Sports World. Having played at the highest levels of international football, I can appreciate the quality of the infrastructure and the passion for sport that this event represents. Such initiatives play a crucial role in nurturing young talent, providing a platform where aspiring athletes can develop their skills and pursue their passions. Moreover, sports have an unparalleled ability to unite people from diverse backgrounds, fostering camaraderie and mutual respect. Events like Dubai Sports World are vital as they not only promote a healthy lifestyle but also bring communities together through the universal language of sport.'

Dubai Kids World features inflatable slides and soft play obstacle courses as well as dedicated fun zones with retro arcade games, enabling parents to take part in their favourite sports and fitness activities while their kids have supervised fun and stay active.

The DSW Summer League returns on Saturday 23 August, uniting the UAE's top workplace teams for inter-company competitions featuring high-energy games and corporate team building.

DSW also offers young sports fans the opportunity to hone their skills with nine sports academies providing world-class coaching, including Galaxy Blues Academy for football and Taal Basketball Academy with U.S. college-level basketball coaches. The venue is fully accessible for people of all ages and abilities, with seamless booking available through the enhanced Dubai Sports World app featuring real-time slot tracking, QR code check-in, and instant confirmation for all sporting facilities.

