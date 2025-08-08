Brooklyn-Based Brand Meno Moms Launches To Reclaim And Redefine Midlife For Women Everywhere

Meno Moms logo - A bold lifestyle brand redefining midlife with humor, heart, and visibility.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Meno Moms , a bold new menopause lifestyle brand founded by a Brooklyn-based mom of two, is challenging outdated stereotypes about midlife. With empowering products, affirming messages, and a design-forward approach, Meno Moms offers a fresh, inclusive voice for women navigating the emotional, hormonal, and identity shifts of the“pause era.”

Meno Moms features original apparel, mugs, candles, and wellness goods designed to uplift, comfort, and celebrate women in midlife and beyond. With statements like“Fueled by Hot Flashes & Hella Wisdom” and“Unapologetically in My Pause Era,” the brand invites customers to embrace the power and complexity of this stage of life.

“I created Meno Moms because I didn't see myself-or the women around me-reflected in wellness spaces or product design,” said the founder.“Midlife isn't the dark ages. We're still on fire.”

More than just a product line, Meno Moms is a growing community movement for underrepresented women who often feel like their stories are missing. Through humor, honesty, and inclusive storytelling, the brand aims to flip the script on aging and provide tools for self-worth and visibility. It champions midlife women empowerment through messaging that reclaims identity and joy in the pause era.

Meno Moms is a Brooklyn-based menopause lifestyle brand empowering underrepresented women navigating midlife with bold, affirming products. Founded by a mom of two seeking more visibility and pride during her own midlife transition, Meno Moms offers a mix of humor, honesty, and design to help women reclaim their power-one candle, tee, or mug at a time.

