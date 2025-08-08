Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
St. Augustine Gold And Copper Limited

2025-08-08 03:18:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited : Announced the appointment of Michael G. Regino to its Board of Directors, effectively immediately. Regino replaces Johnny Aurelio C. Felizardo, who recently passed away. Regino is the Company's Chief Operating Officer and a business executive with over 35 years of extensive managerial experience in construction, real estate development and mining. Regino is also managing director of TVI Resource Development Phils Inc., which has interests in mining and processing of precious metals, copper and zinc, among others. St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.41.

