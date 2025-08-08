Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Says He Held Many Talks With World Leaders To Forge Common Position On Peace In Ukraine

Zelensky Says He Held Many Talks With World Leaders To Forge Common Position On Peace In Ukraine


2025-08-08 03:16:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"We continue active negotiations with our partners to reach a common position for a reliable peace for Ukraine – a truly real peace. If everyone equally understands the opportunities and the threats, then it will be possible to achieve precisely a sustainable peace. There is already a lot of support, and it is support under new conditions – when a deadline has been set for Russia to cease fire. [...] We are talking with partners about real steps. I have had more than a dozen talks with leaders and heads of government. I want to thank everyone in the world today who is helping us – helping to end the war," Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky announces new sanctions against Russia

He stressed that Russian shelling continued on August 8. In particular, a child was wounded in Kherson.

"We see that the Russians pay no attention to this – at least not yet. Today again there were killings, Russian shelling. More than a hundred attack drones targeted Ukraine overnight, and throughout the day there were also air bomb strikes, intense assaults on the front, and repeated air raid alerts in our cities and communities. I will cite just one example of Russia's war crimes today: in Kherson, a 13-year-old boy was deliberately wounded by a Russian drone strike. He is receiving medical care. In other words, Russia's hunt for civilians in Kherson continues. This is the deliberate destruction of life. The Russian army has received no orders to stop," Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform reported, a senior White House official said that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is tentatively scheduled for the end of next week.

Photo: Office of the President

MENAFN08082025000193011044ID1109904855

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search