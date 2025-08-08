Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pipeline 2025: Comprehensive Clinical Trials And Therapies Analysis With Key MOA And ROA Insights By Delveinsight Medline, B. Braun, Organogenesis, 3M, Smith & Nephew, Convatec

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Diabetic Foot Ulcers pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 25+ Diabetic Foot Ulcers treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Diabetic Foot Ulcers treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Diabetic Foot Ulcers companies working in the treatment market are T opadur Pharma, Cynata Therapeutics, Transwell Biotech, Aposcience, Ilya Pharma, Microbion Corporation, MediWound, Paracrine, INC., NovaLead Pharma, and others, are developing therapies for the Diabetic Foot Ulcers treatment



Emerging Diabetic Foot Ulcers therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- TOP-N53, CYP-006TK, TWB-103, APO-2, ILP100, MBN-101, EscharEx, Adipose-derived regenerative cells, Galnobax, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Diabetic Foot Ulcers market in the coming years.

In July 2025, Eluciderm Inc. has obtained FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase I/IIa open-label trial. The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of ELU-42, a topical spray-on solution designed to promote healing in patients with diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

In January 2025, BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM) , a prominent MedTech firm specializing in placental-based products for advanced wound healing, has launched the BR-AM-DFU (BioREtain® Amniotic Membrane – Diabetic Foot Ulcers) clinical trial. This study will assess the effectiveness of Vendaje® compared to the current standard of care in treating non-healing diabetic foot ulcers.

In January 2025, ION, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company specializing in exosome-based therapeutics, announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial for Purified Exosome Product (PEP) to treat Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs). This milestone represents a significant advancement in the company's efforts to develop innovative therapies for chronic wound care.

In October 2024, A clinical study conducted by Kerecis, the designer of fish-skin grafts, shows that these grafts are more effective than the standard treatments for closing various types of diabetic foot ulcers. The study's results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, reveal that fish-skin grafts from the Finland-based company resulted in significantly higher healing rates, sustained effectiveness, and faster healing.

In May 2024, Regenerative medicine company RION administered the first dose in its Phase IIa clinical trial of the purified exosome product (PEP) for treating diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). This multi-center, prospective, open-label, and randomized trial plans to enroll 40 participants. The trial's objective is to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of PEP when applied topically to DFUs.

In April 2024, Cynata Therapeutics Limited has announced the completion of patient enrolment for its Phase 1 clinical trial of CYP-006TK for diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). In March 2024, Omeza®, a regenerative skincare company specializing in marine-based therapies for chronic wounds, presented positive interim results from a diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) clinical trial. The trial showed that using Omeza® OCM combined with offloading weight from the affected foot achieved a 91 percent area reduction (PAR) in DFUs within twelve weeks and a 63 percent PAR within four weeks. PAR is regarded as a surrogate endpoint for complete wound healing, with a PAR of 50 percent at four weeks in diabetic wound patients being a strong predictor of eventual complete healing.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Overview

Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) are a common and serious complication of diabetes, characterized by open sores or wounds that typically develop on the feet. These ulcers occur due to a combination of factors related to diabetes, including neuropathy (nerve damage), peripheral artery disease (reduced blood flow), and immune system deficiencies, which can impede the body's ability to heal wounds.

Emerging Diabetic Foot Ulcers Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



TOP-N53: Topadur Pharma

CYP-006TK: Cynata Therapeutics

TWB-103: Transwell Biotech

APO-2: Aposcience

ILP100: Ilya Pharma

MBN-101: Microbion Corporation

EscharEx: MediWound

Adipose-derived regenerative cells: Paracrine, INC. Galnobax: NovaLead Pharma

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Route of Administration

Diabetic Foot Ulcers pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Molecule Type

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Diabetic Foot Ulcers Assessment by Product Type

Diabetic Foot Ulcers By Stage and Product Type

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Assessment by Route of Administration

Diabetic Foot Ulcers By Stage and Route of Administration

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Assessment by Molecule Type Diabetic Foot Ulcers by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Diabetic Foot Ulcers Report covers around 25+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Diabetic Foot Ulcers are - Medline, B. Braun, Organogenesis, 3M, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care, ConvaTec, Coloplast, Integra LifeSciences, Essity (BSN Medical), and others.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pipeline Analysis:

The Diabetic Foot Ulcers pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetic Foot Ulcers market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pipeline Market Drivers

Rise in global prevalence of foot ulcers in diabetic patients, increasing research and development activities in the development of biologics, technological advancements are some of the important factors that are fueling the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high cost of the advanced wound care therapies, adverse effects associated with the drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market growth.

Scope of Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Diabetic Foot Ulcers Companies: Topadur Pharma, Cynata Therapeutics, Transwell Biotech, Aposcience, Ilya Pharma, Microbion Corporation, MediWound, Paracrine, INC., NovaLead Pharma, and others

Key Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapies: TOP-N53, CYP-006TK, TWB-103, APO-2, ILP100, MBN-101, EscharEx, Adipose-derived regenerative cells, Galnobax, and others

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Foot Ulcers current marketed and Diabetic Foot Ulcers emerging therapies Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Dynamics: Diabetic Foot Ulcers market drivers and Diabetic Foot Ulcers market barriers

