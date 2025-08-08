Mubadala Energy Secures Stake In US LNG Export Platform

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Energy has acquired a 24.1% equity stake in Caturus, a rebranded platform for natural gas and liquefied natural gas exports, following the successful closure of its investment in partnership with alternative asset manager Kimmeridge. This move marks a significant step in Mubadala's strategy to strengthen its foothold in the US energy market, specifically within the integrated natural gas and LNG sectors.

Mubadala Energy's involvement in the US market reflects its broader strategy to diversify its portfolio, tapping into high-growth energy markets outside its core base. The company's new stake in Caturus aligns with its goal to expand its presence in global energy infrastructure, particularly in areas that promise long-term stability and returns.

The deal, valued at an undisclosed sum, solidifies Mubadala Energy's growing influence in the North American energy sector, which has been experiencing a surge in LNG exports. The US has become a crucial player in the global LNG market, with rising production levels and the establishment of new infrastructure facilitating an increasing flow of exports, particularly to Europe and Asia.

Kimmeridge, a US-based alternative asset manager, has also made substantial strides with its role in Caturus, cementing its position as a key player in energy investments. The collaboration between Mubadala and Kimmeridge is part of a wider effort to create a more integrated and efficient LNG export system, as the two firms look to leverage their combined expertise to drive future growth and development in the sector.

This partnership highlights the growing trend of international energy companies and investment firms looking to the US as a prime location for natural gas and LNG infrastructure. The US energy landscape has seen significant transformation in recent years, with abundant shale gas reserves and increased technological advancements enabling greater extraction and export capabilities.

Caturus itself is designed to optimise the export of LNG, focusing on enhancing infrastructure, improving logistics, and ensuring the delivery of natural gas to international markets with efficiency and minimal environmental impact. The platform's focus on sustainability aligns with Mubadala's wider goals of promoting cleaner energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions within its portfolio.

By securing a stake in this critical infrastructure, Mubadala Energy not only diversifies its holdings but also strengthens its role in the ongoing global shift towards cleaner energy sources. The company has committed to transitioning its investments towards more sustainable energy solutions, with a particular focus on natural gas, which is seen as a cleaner alternative to coal and oil in power generation.

Caturus's strategic location within the US allows it to access key markets, positioning it as a vital part of the LNG export network. With LNG demand increasing globally, particularly in Asia, the platform is well-placed to capitalize on the growing need for cleaner and more sustainable energy options. Mubadala's participation in this project is expected to enhance its capacity to meet the increasing energy demands of international markets while positioning itself as a responsible player in global energy transitions.

The shift towards LNG and natural gas aligns with broader global energy policies that are looking to reduce carbon emissions and transition away from coal. As countries around the world pursue cleaner alternatives to traditional energy sources, LNG has become an attractive option due to its lower emissions profile compared to coal and oil. The increased export of LNG from the US is particularly important as it helps to meet the energy needs of European and Asian markets, which have increasingly turned to LNG for their energy security needs.

Mubadala Energy's commitment to sustainability and the environment also underpins this investment. The company has set ambitious goals to reduce its carbon footprint and increase its investments in renewable and low-carbon energy technologies. This aligns with the UAE's broader energy strategy, which has placed a strong emphasis on cleaner energy, and further reinforces Mubadala's role in contributing to these global efforts.

