Miami's First High-Performance Racing Simulator Studio Opens In Wynwood

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wynwood, bringing Formula 1-level driving technology to motorsport enthusiasts and casual visitors alike. The facility features full-motion racing simulators, offering direct-drive steering, advanced haptic feedback, and laser-scanned recreations of world-famous racing circuits.

Located in the heart of Miami's arts district, Shift Arcade provides access to the same training equipment used by professional race car drivers. Guests can experience iconic tracks including Spa-Francorchamps, Monaco, and Miami's own Formula 1 circuit through hyper-realistic simulation technology.

The studio operates as a competitive racing hub rather than a traditional arcade, focusing on serious driving experiences. Services include individual booking sessions, private events, and online competitions that connect Miami racers with participants worldwide. The venue maintains a technology-focused environment without alcohol service, emphasizing pure racing experiences.

Since its soft launch in summer 2024, the facility has attracted significant attention from Miami's automotive community, with racing teams, influencers, and driving enthusiasts regularly booking weekend sessions. The studio also participates in local car shows and motorsport events while offering brand activation opportunities.

Shift Arcade represents the second location for the franchise, following the original studio in San Ramon, California. The company is actively seeking partnerships with local automotive shops, car clubs, and motorsport groups, while also positioning itself as a venue for corporate events and team-building experiences.

The Miami racing simulator studio features automated booking and check-in processes, making it accessible for both walk-in customers and scheduled group events.



