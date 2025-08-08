403
Former ET Journalist Arti Singh Launches 'The Head And Tale' Platform For Fintech And Emerging Tech News
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 08 August 2025: Known for consistently breaking high-impact exclusives in India's fintech space, veteran business journalist Arti Singh has officially announced the launch of her new venture, The Head and Tale, an independent digital news platform committed to fearless, investigative journalism. The platform aims to provide deep, uncompromising coverage of India's rapidly evolving fintech and emerging tech sectors.
In a media landscape often dominated by press releases and superficial headlines, The Head and Tale offers a new model of journalism focused on in-depth research, ground reporting, and holding powerful institutions accountable. The platform's mission is to expose the real stories behind industry narratives, free from the influence of advertisers or public relations spin.
“In the rush to chase headlines, nuance often gets lost,” Arti Singh, Founder of The Head and Tale said.“There's still space and need for journalism that respects its readers' intelligence. We're here to serve them, not the algorithm, but to share the full picture, the messy, complex, unfiltered version of it.”
Arti Singh brings over 17 years of experience as a business journalist, with nearly a decade spent closely tracking India's fintech space. She previously served as Deputy Editor at Mint and has worked with leading publications like The Economic Times, VCCircle, and The Morning Context. The Head and Tale's core strengths include its independent and unbiased approach, a commitment to investigation-first reporting with 3-4 deep-dive stories published each month, and specialized expertise in fintech and emerging tech.
The Head and Tale has already built a loyal base of paying subscribers who value clarity over noise. In its first year, the platform has broken critical stories on internal conflicts at major startups, uncovered regulatory developments, and challenged narratives that larger newsrooms were hesitant to touch. As it enters its second year, The Head and Tale is set to expand its coverage to include artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, examining their impact on finance and society with the same investigative rigor.
