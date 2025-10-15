Rachel Mcadams, Dylan O'brien Battle For Survival In Sam Raimi's Upcoming Thriller

The first trailer for Sam Raimi's upcoming horror-thriller 'Send Help' is finally here, and it's a chilling mix of survival, power struggles, and psychological tension.

The two-minute, 21-second trailer shows Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien as co-workers whose office rivalry turns deadly after they become the only survivors of a plane crash.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film follows Linda (McAdams) and Bradley (O'Brien), two colleagues stranded on a deserted island after their company plane crashes en route to a corporate event. What begins as a fight for survival soon becomes a clash of egos and buried resentment.

Send Help marks Sam Raimi's return to the horror genre after more than a decade. The film is written by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, with Raimi and Zainab Azizi producing. The cast also includes Dennis Haysbert, Chris Pang, Edyll Ismail, Xavier Samuel, Thaneth Warakulnukroh, and Emma Raimi.

Raimi, known for cult favourites like The Evil Dead and Drag Me to Hell, last directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022, which also starred McAdams.

Speaking about the project, O'Brien recently shared what Raimi told him about the movie, "He was like, 'I love the movie. It's weird. It's wacky. I think a lot of people might love it, too. I also think some might not.' And I was like, 'Well, that's great.' To me, we've succeeded if that's the case," O'Brien told The Hollywood Reporter last month.

Send Help is set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026.