European Entrepreneurs At Expand North Star: Dubai's Flexible Digital Business Environment Fuels Technological Innovation

Dubai, UAE – Expand North Star 2025, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, attracted strong participation from European startups and innovators. The event served as a dynamic platform to showcase the latest digital solutions and technological innovations while exploring opportunities for expansion across regional markets.

European entrepreneurs participating in the exhibition noted that Dubai's agile digital business ecosystem provides an ideal platform for testing and developing cutting-edge technologies, which in turn drives innovation. They emphasised that Expand North Star strengthens Dubai's role as a leading gateway for European tech firms pursuing international growth, investment opportunities, and strategic collaborations across global markets.

This year's edition has highlighted the diversity of European innovation across diverse sectors, with many startups leveraging Dubai's strategic position as a crucial hub to access markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond. Exhibitors presented pioneering solutions in fields ranging from healthcare technology and artificial intelligence to advanced regulatory systems and sustainable mobility.

Marco Sonnberger, Chief Technology Officer at Austrian startup NoxAvis Tech Solutions, emphasised the event's strategic importance. His company is digitising healthcare protocols with an application that drastically reduces documentation time for air rescue teams.“We started the company in Austria, but we're going to go global, and therefore we see this event as a great opportunity to meet people and to share information,” said Sonnberger.

The opportunity to connect with new clients and partners was a key draw for many European founders.“We are looking for partnerships and clients because our product is ready; we already have clients,” said Sophie Bertin, Founder and CEO of Serapy from Switzerland. Her firm uses AI-powered roleplay to transform corporate training on regulatory topics.“My objective is to expand our reach here, and we're also looking for smart investors, but specifically those who can bring clients.”

The region's rapid adoption of new technologies is creating significant opportunities for sustainable solutions. Ludwig Speidel, Chief Financial Officer of German company Swobbee, a provider of swapping and charging solutions for light electric vehicles, commented:“It's a growing market when it comes to light electric vehicles, especially motorcycles. That's why we are exploring this market, and Dubai is at the forefront of implementing new technologies.”

Dubai's forward-thinking vision for urban development is also attracting deep tech innovators. David Carvalho, CEO of French robotics firm HAWAI, noted the unique potential for growth in the emirate, with robotics playing an increasingly essential in the construction sector.“We are looking forward to creating a spin-off with local industries here because we believe experimenting would be better here than in Europe, which is very traditional.”

The vast potential of the local market, particularly in emerging technologies, was echoed by many participants. Marcin Szymaniuk, CEO of the Polish data and AI consultancy company Tantusdata, noted the clear opportunity, stating:“There is an immense potential in the city. The whole country is advertised as a place where AI will be hugely used within the next 10 to 15 years, so that's why we are here.”

As a leading global event for start-ups and investors, Expand North Star provides a dynamic platform for showcasing innovation and fostering collaboration within the tech ecosystem. The annual event forms a key pillar of the chamber's strategy to establish Dubai as a leading global hub for innovation and technology, playing a vital role in driving economic growth in the emirate and beyond.

