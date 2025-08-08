Amaze Update: Honda Cuts To One Variant, Teases Feature-Rich Third-Gen Model

Japanese automaker Honda Cars India's popular Honda Amaze is currently in its third generation, boasting segment-leading features and impressive safety. However, the company also continues to sell the second-generation Amaze in India. Honda has now streamlined the second-generation Amaze lineup, consolidating multiple variants into a single S variant available with both automatic and manual transmissions. With this change, the ex-showroom price of this compact sedan now ranges from Rs7.62 lakh to Rs 8.52 lakh.

Prior to the discontinuation of other trims, the S variant was the mid-spec trim of the compact sedan. The Amaze S variant features an instrument cluster with a color MID, chrome inserts on the dashboard, beige upholstery, a 2-DIN infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, four speakers, power windows, power mirrors, and a height-adjustable driver's seat. It is powered by Honda's 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and can be purchased with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

What To Expect from Third-Generation Honda Amaze?

Customers also have the option of purchasing the third-generation Honda Amaze, which comes with design and feature list updates. The new Honda Amaze is available in three variants: V, VX, and ZX. The top-spec Amaze ZX boasts features like LED projector headlamps, push-button start/stop, remote start for the Amaze CVT, automatic climate control, wireless charging, rear AC vents, rearview and lane-watch cameras, auto headlamps, and wipers. The new Amaze offers a refreshed exterior and interior, along with some segment-first features. Honda also offers optional seat covers with seat ventilation and massage functions as an accessory at an additional cost.

The updated third-generation Amaze is powered by a 1.2-liter NA petrol engine, with five-speed manual and CVT gearbox options available across all variants. This petrol engine produces 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The manual variant offers a mileage of 18.65 kmpl, while the automatic variant delivers 19.46 kmpl. The company now also offers a 360-degree camera.

The previous Amaze received only a 2-star rating in crash tests, primarily due to the lack of features like curtain airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The new Amaze addresses this with numerous additional safety features, aiming for a five-star crash rating. The new model boasts 28 safety features, including ESC, a lane-watch camera for blind-spot assistance, an emergency stop signal, six airbags as standard, three-point seat belts for all five passengers, and a seat belt reminder.

Recently, Honda has been offering two generations of vehicles concurrently in the market, including the fourth and fifth-generation versions of the Honda City.