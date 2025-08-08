Police Academy Wins Prince Naif Arab Security Award For Second Consecutive Year
Doha: The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Police Academy, achieved a new Arab milestone by winning first place for the second consecutive year in the Prince Naif Award for Arab Security, in the category of Leading Security Programmes. This reaffirms its leadership in advancing modern security systems at the regional level.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Interior said that the award came in recognition of the specialised study submitted by the Academy, on 'Virtual Security Operations Centre,' which examined the centre's role in implementing virtual security exercises using advanced simulation systems that simulate complex security scenarios and devise unconventional solutions to address them.
The study also highlighted the development of mechanisms for activating joint operations rooms between various stakeholders, enhancing security integration and raising the readiness of the national response system.
Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council Dr. Mohammad bin Ali Kuman, presented the certificate of achievement to Vice President of the Police Academy and Director of the Police College Lieutenant Colonel Fahd Saeed Al Subaie, during a ceremony held at the General Secretariat headquarters in the Republic of Tunisia.
This achievement reflects the Academy's vital role in preparing and qualifying security cadres and leaders through innovative training programmes and joint professional exercises that embody the Qatari model of modern security leadership and keep pace with the rapid transformations in the security environment at the regional and international levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment