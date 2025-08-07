MENAFN - GetNews)



With verified data on 50+ prop firms and thousands of user reviews, FundedScore empowers traders to make smarter decisions and spot red flags before they fund.

FundedScore , a fast-growing platform designed to help traders navigate the complex world of funded trading programs, has quickly become the industry's most trusted comparison site. With over 50 verified proprietary trading firms, 5,000+ authentic trader reviews, and more than 3 million monthly views, FundedScore offers side-by-side firm comparisons, exclusive discount codes, and real-time scam alerts. The platform's mission is simple: empower traders with transparent, data-driven insights to help them make informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes.

Choosing the right funded trading firm can be a minefield for both new and experienced traders. With hundreds of prop firms flooding the market-many offering vague terms, poor customer support, hidden fees, or even outright scams-traders are often left guessing. FundedScore was created to solve this growing problem by providing a transparent, community-driven platform where users can explore side-by-side comparisons, read verified trader reviews, receive scam alerts , and access exclusive promo codes. By cutting through the noise, FundedScore empowers traders to make confident, informed decisions-before risking their time or capital.

FundedScore offers a robust suite of tools tailored to help traders choose the best funded trading program with confidence. At the core of the platform is its interactive firm comparison table, which lets users evaluate over 50 prop firms based on key metrics like profit splits, scaling plans, fees, and payout speeds. Traders can dive into over 5,000 verified user reviews, providing firsthand insight into each firm's support quality, reliability, and overall trader experience. The site also features a dedicated scam warning section, alerting users to high-risk or suspicious firms based on real community feedback. To maximize value, FundedScore provides exclusive discount codes and promo deals, giving traders access to better terms when signing up. Custom data filters make it easy to sort and search by challenge type, funding size, or specific firm features-saving traders time while avoiding costly mistakes.

Quote from the Founder:“FundedScore was built to bring transparency to an industry that desperately needed it. Our goal is to empower traders with honest reviews, real comparisons, and the tools they need to avoid scams and choose the firm that's right for them.” - Pasha Mor Founder of FundedScore

Quote from a Satisfied User:“Thanks to FundedScore, I avoided a shady firm and found a prop company that actually delivered on its promises. The reviews and comparisons were spot-on - it saved me time, money, and a lot of headaches.” - Jared M., Funded Trader from London

Since its launch, FundedScore has quickly established itself as the go-to destination for traders seeking clarity in the prop firm space. With over 50 verified firms, more than 5,000 trader-submitted reviews, and a user base generating 3 million+ monthly views, the platform has seen explosive growth driven by demand for transparency and reliability. As traders increasingly seek verified insights and trustworthy firms, FundedScore has emerged as a central hub for comparison, education, and protection in the funded trading world. Its data-driven approach and fast-growing community make it a pivotal player in shaping the future of proprietary trading evaluations.

To explore verified prop trading firm reviews, access exclusive promo codes, and make smarter trading decisions, visit FundedScore today. Whether you're a beginner looking for your first funded account or a seasoned trader comparing top-tier programs, FundedScore offers the tools and insights you need. For press inquiries, partnership opportunities, or access to our media kit, please contact us at ... or visit our Media Center on the website.

Founded in 2023, FundedScore is a leading comparison platform dedicated to funded trading accounts. By providing verified reviews, side-by-side firm comparisons, scam alerts, and exclusive promo codes, FundedScore empowers traders to make informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes. With over 50 prop firms listed, 5,000+ authentic trader reviews, and 3 million monthly visitors, FundedScore is quickly becoming the trusted resource for traders worldwide seeking transparency and reliability in the proprietary trading industry.

