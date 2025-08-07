Tevra Brands Expands Pet Wellness Reach With National Walmart Launch Of Vetality Products
OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tevra Brands, a leading innovator in pet health and wellness solutions, is proud to announce the national launch of a comprehensive lineup of its VetalityTM products in Walmart stores beginning August 2025. This strategic rollout supports Walmart's continued expansion of its pet wellness aisle, bringing affordable, science-backed solutions to pet parents nationwide.
As more pet owners seek affordable solutions to support their pets' health, Walmart is increasing its shelf space devoted to pet wellness products, and Tevra Brands is rising to meet that demand.
New VetalityTM Products Launching in Walmart:
-
Digestive & Pain Support
-
Vetality Stop the Runs Chewables for Dogs
Vetality Canine Aspirin for Small-Medium Dogs
Vetality Canine Aspirin for Large-XL Dogs
-
Vetality Twist + Lick Mobility Well Gel
Vetality Twist + Lick Calming Supplement for Dogs
Vetality Twist + Lick Skin & Coat Well Gel
-
Vetality Harmony Pet Calming Collar for Dogs
Meeting the Demand for Accessible Pet Wellness
"We're excited to partner with Walmart to make our Vetality line even more accessible to pet parents across the country," said Elizabeth Kroll, VP of Marketing at Tevra Brands. "Pet owners are increasingly prioritizing wellness for their animals just like they do for themselves. These Vetality products offer effective, veterinarian-recommended support at a price point families can trust."
With categories spanning digestive health, pain relief, mobility, skin & coat, and calming solutions, Vetality offers a holistic approach to companion animal wellness - now conveniently available at Walmart.
About Tevra Brands
Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Tevra Brands is a leading developer of affordable, vet-quality solutions for pet health, wellness, and pest protection. The company is committed to helping pets live happier, healthier lives while supporting pet parents with effective, trustworthy products.
For more information visit .
