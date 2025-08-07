Tevra Brands Expands Pet Wellness Reach With National Walmart Launch Of Vetality Products

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tevra Brands, a leading innovator in pet health and wellness solutions, is proud to announce the national launch of a comprehensive lineup of its VetalityTM products in Walmart stores beginning August 2025. This strategic rollout supports Walmart's continued expansion of its pet wellness aisle, bringing affordable, science-backed solutions to pet parents nationwide.

As more pet owners seek affordable solutions to support their pets' health, Walmart is increasing its shelf space devoted to pet wellness products, and Tevra Brands is rising to meet that demand.

New VetalityTM Products Launching in Walmart:



Digestive & Pain Support





Vetality Stop the Runs Chewables for Dogs





Vetality Canine Aspirin for Small-Medium Dogs



Vetality Canine Aspirin for Large-XL Dogs



Functional Supplements





Vetality Twist + Lick Mobility Well Gel





Vetality Twist + Lick Calming Supplement for Dogs



Vetality Twist + Lick Skin & Coat Well Gel



Behavioral Wellness – HarmonyTM Pet Line

Vetality Harmony Pet Calming Collar for Dogs

Meeting the Demand for Accessible Pet Wellness

"We're excited to partner with Walmart to make our Vetality line even more accessible to pet parents across the country," said Elizabeth Kroll, VP of Marketing at Tevra Brands. "Pet owners are increasingly prioritizing wellness for their animals just like they do for themselves. These Vetality products offer effective, veterinarian-recommended support at a price point families can trust."

With categories spanning digestive health, pain relief, mobility, skin & coat, and calming solutions, Vetality offers a holistic approach to companion animal wellness - now conveniently available at Walmart.

About Tevra Brands

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Tevra Brands is a leading developer of affordable, vet-quality solutions for pet health, wellness, and pest protection. The company is committed to helping pets live happier, healthier lives while supporting pet parents with effective, trustworthy products.

For more information visit .

SOURCE Tevra Brands

