On Ceasefire Deal Between Cambodia And Thailand

2025-08-07 02:00:23

The United States welcomes the General Border Committee meeting today in Kuala Lumpur as an important step forward in solidifying the ceasefire arrangement and establishing the ASEAN observation mechanism. President Trump and I expect the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their commitments to end this conflict.  We remain grateful to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his leadership and for hosting the ceasefire process, a direct result of his willingness to co-organize with the United States the July 28 Special Meeting to address the conflict.  We look forward to supporting Malaysia, ASEAN, and both countries as this process moves forward.

