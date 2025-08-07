Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Shell Insert That Enhances Soft Lunchboxes With Structural Protection And Spill Control

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Destiny B. of Rock Springs, WY is the creator of the Shell Insert for Lunchboxes, a rigid, removable container system designed to add internal structural support to soft-shell lunchboxes. The device enables users to securely store food and beverage items inside a protective plastic shell that fits within traditional soft-sided carriers to significantly reduce the risk of squashing, leaks, or spoiling during transport. Users can have a soft lunch box with this product because of the convenience and multiple compartments/zipper pockets that soft shell lunch boxes provide. This would provide optimal stability to those boxes.Soft-shell lunchboxes are typically made from polyester or other fabric-based materials and are widely used for their portability and flexibility. However, their lack of internal rigidity makes contents vulnerable to impact, crushing, or shifting during everyday handling. This can be especially problematic when lunchboxes are stored in school bags, briefcases, or travel luggage. Spills or crushed containers can also damage the lunchbox itself, leading to premature wear or sanitary issuesThe Shell Insert for Lunchboxes offers a simple, reusable solution: a lightweight, open-top or lidded plastic box that fits inside existing soft-shell lunchboxes. It provides internal structure and protection without compromising portability. The insert is removable for cleaning and available in a variety of sizes and colors to accommodate different lunchbox dimensions and user preferencesKey features and benefits include:.Internal Structural Support: reinforces soft-shell lunchboxes from the inside to protect food and beverage items from pressure and impact..Spill and Damage Prevention: maintains container integrity and minimizes movement of items for reducing the likelihood of leaks, spills, or crushed contents..Removable and Easy to Clean: inserts can be removed for standalone cleaning and eliminate the need to wash or replace the entire lunchbox..Flexible Compatibility: designed to fit a range of common soft-shell lunchbox sizes; inserts are available in multiple dimensions and colors.This product is ideal for students, office workers, travelers, and anyone who relies on soft-shell lunch carriers. It offers an efficient and economical way to improve food transport without requiring a full switch to bulkier, rigid lunchbox models.Destiny filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Shell Insert for Lunchboxes. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Shell Insert for Lunchboxes can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

