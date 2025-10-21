Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JD Vance leaves to Israel as violence persists in Gaza despite truce


(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, departed for Israel on Monday amid continued Israeli attacks in Gaza, despite a recent ceasefire agreement. Vance waved to reporters but did not take questions before boarding the plane.

Since the ceasefire on Oct. 10, Israeli strikes have killed at least 97 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Vance will spend several days in Israel, meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials, including US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

President Donald Trump warned Hamas on Monday that it would be “eradicated” if it fails to comply with the ceasefire, which requires disarmament and the return of Israeli hostages. The first phase of the 20-point ceasefire plan includes releasing Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, rebuilding Gaza, and establishing a governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have claimed more than 68,000 Palestinian lives, predominantly women and children, leaving Gaza largely uninhabitable.

