Holland America Line Unveils 2027 Alaska Season, Celebrating 80 Years Of Unforgettable Journeys In The Great Land

"As we approach our 80th year exploring the Great Land, we're proud to offer cruises and Cruisetours that deepen our legacy of expertise and enrich every guest's experience," said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management for Holland America Line. "From tasting locally sourced seafood and engaging with park rangers at Glacier Bay, to watching bears roam under the guidance of wildlife experts - our Alaska cruises and Cruisetours are crafted to be unforgettable."

In the lead-up to the milestone 80th anniversary, Holland America Line will roll out enhanced "Ultimate Alaska & Denali" in 2026. These Cruisetours offer travelers an expanded way to experience the Great Land by combining multi-day inland adventures - including a two-night stay at Holland America Denali Lodge, and a visit to iconic Alyeska, Seward or Homer - with an unforgettable 7-Day "Glacier Discovery" cruise. Each "Ultimate" Cruisetour itinerary will now feature a dedicated Tour Director to provide insights and ensure a seamless journey. Guests will also enjoy a new complimentary visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center to meet moose, bison, bears and more while learning about the care and preservation of these iconic species.

Holland America Line's 2027 Alaska cruises and 2026 Cruisetours are open for booking now , offering unforgettable journeys into the Great Land. For those looking to pair their 2027 cruise with an inland exploration, 2027 Cruisetours will be available for booking later this fall.

Alaska 2027 Season Highlights



Six ships will explore Alaska: Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam.

New in 2027 , an 8-Day "Alaska Inside Passage" sailing takes guests roundtrip Vancouver through the storied Inside Passage before a visit to iconic Glacier Bay and calls to Skagway, Ketchikan, and British Columbia's Prince Rupert. The itinerary also includes a late-night departure from Juneau, Alaska's capital city.

The popular 28-day "Legendary Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice" cruise returns for a third year. Departing June 6 in time for the Summer Solstice, the voyage aboard Noordam sails roundtrip from Seattle to the Bering Sea and into the Arctic Circle to celebrate the Summer Solstice . The ship visits 11 Alaska ports, plus Prince Rupert and Vancouver. Guests will enjoy an overnight call at Anchorage and late-night departures from Juneau and Valdez, as well as scenic cruising through the historic Inside Passage and Great Bear Rainforest.

Seven-day "Alaska Inside Passage" cruises sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam and Zaandam . A Sept. 12 departure is available aboard Westerdam , sailing from Vancouver to Seattle. The voyage takes guests to ports including Skagway, Ketchikan and Juneau, where they can immerse themselves in the history of the Gold Rush, as well as further explore the history, wildlife and glaciers of America's 49th and largest state.

Seven-day "Alaska Explorer" cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Noordam , and include calls at Victoria, British Columbia (evening visit); and Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka. Eurodam also includes Alaska's Icy Strait Point and Glacier Bay; Noordam explores Dawes Glacier.

Seven-day "Northbound Glacier Discovery " and "Southbound Glacier Discovery " itineraries cruise between Whittier (Anchorage) and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Westerdam. Ports include Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway. Both itineraries include stops at Glacier Bay; the northbound itinerary includes a visit to College Fjord and the southbound includes a visit to Hubbard Glacier.

The 14-Day "Great Alaska Explorer" sails roundtrip from Seattle aboard Noordam, calling at lesser-explored ports like Kodiak, Valdez and Prince Rupert. It includes scenic cruising of Hubbard Glacier. Guests looking to combine Alaska with more of the wildlife and the rugged nature of British Columbia can embark on a 7-Day "Great Bear Rainforest" cruise aboard Noordam sailing roundtrip Seattle or choose between two sailings of an 18-Day "Great Bear Rainforest & Alaska Explorer" aboard Zaandam sailing roundtrip Vancouver. The seven-day visits Ketchikan, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert (overnight) and Victoria, with scenic cruising through the Great Bear Rainforest, while the 18-day visits nine ports - including lesser-called-at Kodiak and an overnight in Anchorage - and includes two days of scenic cruising in the Great Bear Rainforest and the Inside Passage.

Glaciers Guaranteed on Every Alaska Cruise

Holland America Line offers more opportunities for glacier viewing than any other cruise line. Every Alaska cruise includes a scenic visit to Alaska's iconic glaciers, where the ships sail up to the face of the ice formations and rotate for a 360-degree view. Holland America Line is confident that guests will have an unforgettable glacier experience and offers a "Glacier Guarantee" program that pledges glacier viewing on every Alaska cruise and the majority of Cruisetours.

Glaciers visited along the journey may include Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm. During Glacier Bay scenic cruising, Holland America Line continues to bring on a Glacier Bay National Park Ranger for the day to engage with guests.

In addition to scenic viewing from the ship, guests can get up close to the ice on shore excursions featuring glaciers, including the 26 Glaciers Cruise from Whittier, Glacier Discovery Helicopter Tour in Skagway and the Mendenhall Glacier Float Trip in Juneau.

More Ways to See Alaska's Wildlife in the Wild

Beyond providing more than 175 tours to see Alaska's wildlife and wilderness, Alaska ships also carry a wildlife expert on board to help guests witness the majestic animals found in the region, and a Wildlife Spotting Guide points out the native animals found along the cruise route and includes a map with the best places to see each species.

Serving Fresh Fish in Alaska

Holland America Line continues to build on its groundbreaking Global Fresh Fish Program that brings locally sourced fresh fish from port to plate in less than 48 hours. In addition to the seafood and other local delicacies served on the menus, ships in Alaska serve exclusive dishes created by the brand's Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Morimoto.

Holland America Line is the only cruise line triple-certified for sustainably sourced wild caught and responsibly farmed seafood.

'We Love Alaska' Program Immerses Guests in Local Culture

Holland America Line's "We Love Alaska" program deeply immerses guests in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions. The exclusive experiences are delivered through experts leading workshops and lectures from those who know Alaska best, Alaska Up Close presentations exploring the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, and fine dining events showcasing the culinary traditions of the region.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2027 Alaska cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included - plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale.

