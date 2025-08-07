Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow Urges Deeper Russia, India Ties

2025-08-07 08:17:26
(MENAFN) A senior security figure in Moscow has advocated for a stronger strategic alliance between Russia and India, as friction grows between New Delhi and Washington due to India’s ongoing imports of Russian crude.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu met with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Moscow on Thursday.

Doval, a key advisor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, traveled to the Russian capital to hold dialogues concerning defense and national security topics.

“Russia and India are linked by strong, trusting, time-tested bonds of friendship,” Shoigu stated during the meeting.

He emphasized that “for our country, the comprehensive strengthening of the special privileged strategic partnership with India, based on mutual respect, equal consideration of each other’s interests and the desire to advance a unifying agenda, is of paramount importance.”

Shoigu highlighted the shared goal between Moscow and New Delhi to establish “a new, more just and sustainable world order, ensuring the supremacy of international law and jointly combating modern challenges and threats.”

Doval's meetings with Russian military and intelligence counterparts are set to revolve around collaboration in counterterrorism, further procurement of S-400 missile defense systems, and the potential acquisition of Sukhoi Su-57 combat aircraft.

Talks are also expected to touch on joint ventures in energy, fertilizers, and other critical goods.

