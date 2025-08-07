403
Landslides Leave Eight Dead, Several Still Missing in Myanmar
(MENAFN) At least eight people were killed and several others remain missing after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in southeastern Myanmar, Eleven Media Group reported on Thursday.
The landslides, which hit Thandaunggyi town in Kayin State, also caused severe flooding that damaged many homes. Local authorities are still assessing the full extent of the destruction.
In addition to residential damage, roads, bridges, and communication networks in the area have been badly affected. The resulting disruptions have made it difficult for rescue teams to reach impacted communities and carry out search and recovery operations.
Efforts are ongoing, but officials warn that continued rain and blocked access routes may further complicate emergency response.
