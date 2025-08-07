Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Landslides Leave Eight Dead, Several Still Missing in Myanmar

2025-08-07 07:18:21
(MENAFN) At least eight people were killed and several others remain missing after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in southeastern Myanmar, Eleven Media Group reported on Thursday.

The landslides, which hit Thandaunggyi town in Kayin State, also caused severe flooding that damaged many homes. Local authorities are still assessing the full extent of the destruction.

In addition to residential damage, roads, bridges, and communication networks in the area have been badly affected. The resulting disruptions have made it difficult for rescue teams to reach impacted communities and carry out search and recovery operations.

Efforts are ongoing, but officials warn that continued rain and blocked access routes may further complicate emergency response.

MENAFN07082025000045017169ID1109898067

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

