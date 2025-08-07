Gatehouse Bank Is Named Leading Shariah-Compliant Bank UK & Most Trusted Islamic Bank UK 2025

We are proud to have received these two latest accolades and are grateful to the team at International Business Magazine for recognizing Gatehouse Bank with these awards

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gatehouse Bank has been named the leading Shariah-compliant UK Bank 2025 and most trusted Islamic Bank 2025 by the jury at International Business Magazine for its successful strategy and continued provision of innovative financial solutions for consumers.

Gatehouse Bank offers a range of ethical savings products for UK customers, as well as residential property finance in England and Wales for UK residents, UK expats and international homebuyers and landlords. Through its subsidiary, Gatehouse Investment Management, it also sources and advises on UK real estate investments with a focus on the Build to Rent sector.

International Business Magazine, the Dubai-based online business news portal, announced the award after analysing several nominations from other financial providers operating across the UK and the EU.

Shankar Shivaprasad, Chief Editor and CEO of International Business Magazine, said:“Our research team considered nominations from Gatehouse Bank after carefully analysing several performance metrics in their savings and home finance provisions. The bank's commitment to putting the needs of customers first and providing financial products which best suit their needs has made them stand out as a leader in Islamic finance provisions in the UK. Feedback and reviews received were crucial while selecting them as the winner.”

Charles Haresnape, CEO of Gatehouse Bank, said:“We are proud to have received these two latest accolades and are grateful to the team at International Business Magazine for recognizing Gatehouse Bank with these awards. I extend the credit for this achievement to all employees across the Bank as it is as a testament to their hard work and continued efforts to provide excellent customer service and products.”

About Gatehouse Bank:

Gatehouse Bank is a Shariah-compliant ethical bank, based in London, Birmingham, Milton Keynes and Wilmslow. Gatehouse Bank offers a range of ethical savings products for UK customers, as well as residential property finance in England and Wales for UK Residents, UK Expats and International homebuyers and landlords. Gatehouse Bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority. A founding signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, Gatehouse is committed to playing its part in creating a sustainable future for all.

About International Business Magazine:

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a major group of audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. Our online news platform carries news articles from Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG and more. We get more than 300,000 views in a month and we cross 4.2 million views on average annually. On the social media front, we have over 19k followers and likes on Facebook, over 1,400 followers on Twitter, 8,000 followers on Linkedin and over 5,000 subscribers on Youtube.



