France Grapples with Relentless Wildfires as Flames Devour 16,000 Hectares
(MENAFN) The southern French department of Aude is grappling with what officials have described as the “biggest fire of the summer,” as flames have razed over 16,000 hectares (39,000 acres) of vegetation since igniting Tuesday. The Aude prefecture reported Wednesday evening that the wildfire consumed this vast area within 24 hours and remains uncontrolled.
A massive firefighting force of nearly 2,100 personnel is actively battling the blaze across 15 municipalities. Authorities have confirmed one fatality and 13 injuries, with two individuals in critical condition. Additionally, three people remain missing amid ongoing rescue efforts.
Despite the severity, firefighters expressed cautious optimism about containing the fire by Thursday, as the blaze’s expansion rate reportedly began to slow, according to media.
Satellite images released by Meteo-France captured the towering smoke plume drifting over southern France, visible even from space. The agency issued warnings that fire risks will persist at elevated levels across multiple southern departments over the coming two days.
Meanwhile, neighboring Spain faces its own wildfire crisis. A fire in the southwestern city of Cadiz, which ignited Tuesday, was brought under control late Wednesday after authorities evacuated approximately 1,500 residents, according to a public broadcaster. However, another fire in A Coruna remained active Wednesday evening, having consumed around 110 hectares (272 acres).
The Spanish meteorological agency, Aemet, has issued a special heat wave alert, predicting extreme temperatures up to 42°C (108°F) through at least August 12, heightening fire dangers.
Portugal is also on high alert, with 73 fire incidents recorded by Wednesday afternoon, reported by a public broadcaster. Though conditions have stabilized somewhat, officials remain vigilant against potential flare-ups. Mainland Portugal remains under a state of alert until August 7, with a decision on extension expected Thursday.
In Bulgaria’s southern Haskovo province, wildfires have scorched over 3,000 hectares (7,413 acres) since Tuesday, according to media. While the fires are now largely contained, several hotspots persist within the affected perimeter.
The ongoing wildfire outbreaks across southern Europe underscore an urgent need for heightened vigilance as extreme heat and dry conditions persist.
