Market Explosion Kills Two, Injures Several in Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least two people lost their lives and more than a dozen sustained injuries in a powerful explosion Thursday in South Waziristan, a volatile district bordering Afghanistan, according to police officials.
The blast occurred in a market area of Wana, the administrative center of South Waziristan, and was triggered via a remote-controlled device, local police chief Imranullah told reporters.
Among the wounded were two police officers, he confirmed.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, which is the latest in a growing pattern of attacks that have unsettled northwestern Pakistan in recent months.
The explosion follows emerging reports that Pakistani security forces may soon initiate a renewed offensive targeting suspected militant strongholds in the tribal belt — a region long plagued by insurgent violence.
Pakistan continues to face an uptick in deadly assaults targeting both civilians and law enforcement. Officials attribute the escalation to what they describe as "Afghan-based" fighters affiliated with Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
