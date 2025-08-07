Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Market Explosion Kills Two, Injures Several in Pakistan

Market Explosion Kills Two, Injures Several in Pakistan


2025-08-07 04:41:20
(MENAFN) At least two people lost their lives and more than a dozen sustained injuries in a powerful explosion Thursday in South Waziristan, a volatile district bordering Afghanistan, according to police officials.

The blast occurred in a market area of Wana, the administrative center of South Waziristan, and was triggered via a remote-controlled device, local police chief Imranullah told reporters.

Among the wounded were two police officers, he confirmed.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, which is the latest in a growing pattern of attacks that have unsettled northwestern Pakistan in recent months.

The explosion follows emerging reports that Pakistani security forces may soon initiate a renewed offensive targeting suspected militant strongholds in the tribal belt — a region long plagued by insurgent violence.

Pakistan continues to face an uptick in deadly assaults targeting both civilians and law enforcement. Officials attribute the escalation to what they describe as "Afghan-based" fighters affiliated with Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

MENAFN07082025000045017169ID1109897257

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search