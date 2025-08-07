403
Chinese zone reintroduces Covid-era measures
(MENAFN) Authorities in Guangdong Province, southern China, have reinstated strict containment measures similar to those used during the Covid-19 pandemic to combat a significant outbreak of the mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus, which has already infected thousands.
The epicenter of the outbreak is the city of Foshan, located about 170 kilometers from Hong Kong, accounting for over half of the nearly 8,000 reported infections. Chikungunya causes symptoms such as sudden fever, rash, and intense joint pain that can be long-lasting and debilitating. Although rarely fatal and not spread directly between people, the virus poses serious public health concerns.
To prevent further transmission, infected individuals are being placed in isolation wards and must remain under mosquito nets to avoid being bitten and further spreading the disease.
An extensive anti-mosquito campaign has been launched across the region. Residents have been ordered to eliminate any standing water near their homes, with community workers conducting door-to-door checks. Those failing to comply could face fines of up to 10,000 yuan ($1,400) or face criminal charges for impeding public health efforts.
Social media posts show foggy, deserted streets being sprayed with insecticide, while drones are being used to locate mosquito breeding grounds. In an ecological approach, officials have introduced “elephant mosquitoes”—a harmless species that feeds on the larvae of virus-carrying mosquitoes—as well as thousands of mosquito-eating fish released into stagnant waters.
In a further move to monitor the outbreak, the province has also enforced real-name registration for the purchase of medicines treating Chikungunya symptoms.
The virus, first detected in Tanzania in the 1950s, has since caused outbreaks across multiple continents, including Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.
