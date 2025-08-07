403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Apple Reveals Fresh USD100B in U.S. Production Investment
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Apple revealed a fresh $100 billion investment package aimed at expanding its domestic manufacturing footprint, pushing its total U.S. investment commitment to $600 billion across the next four years.
Included in this expansion is a $2.5 billion plan to manufacture all iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass at Corning’s facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Apple confirmed in an official statement.
Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the historic nature of this move during a White House announcement: "For the first time ever, every single new iPhone and every single new Apple Watch sold anywhere in the world will contain cover glass made in Kentucky."
Cook reflected on Apple's earlier $500 billion pledge to invest in the U.S., highlighting early successes. "Earlier this year, we broke ground on a new factory in Houston to make advanced AI servers, and just last month, the very first test unit rolled off that factory's line, proudly made in America," he said.
As part of the newly announced $100 billion expansion, Apple is launching its American Manufacturing Program, designed to drive greater production of essential components domestically. "It will spur even more production right here in America for critical components used in Apple products all around the world. And we're thrilled to announce that we've already signed new agreements with 10 companies across America to do just that," Cook stated.
He underscored Apple’s leadership in building a complete U.S.-based silicon supply chain—from design and equipment to wafer production, fabrication, and packaging—collaborating with various partners.
"We also led the way to bring TSMC to Arizona by committing to be their first and largest customer. Today, they're producing tens of millions of chips for Apple using one of the most advanced process technologies in America," Cook added, referring to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.
In 2025 alone, Apple projects that 19 billion chips will be produced domestically at 24 factories across 12 states, he revealed.
Cook further committed to sourcing advanced rare earth magnets from MP Materials, the only fully integrated U.S. rare earth producer, to be included in Apple devices worldwide. The company plans to expand MP Materials’ flagship Fort Worth, Texas plant, along with new rare earth recycling facilities in Mountain Pass, California, and Kentucky.
"In addition to the American Manufacturing Program, we're also significantly growing our investments in AI, including expanding data center capacity in North Carolina, in Nevada, in Iowa, in Arizona and Oregon," Cook explained.
Apple’s pledge to strengthen U.S. manufacturing comes after its initial $500 billion announcement earlier this year and follows mounting pressure from the Trump administration to relocate production domestically.
In May, President Donald Trump warned that Apple would face a 25% tariff on iPhones if manufacturing remained overseas.
Included in this expansion is a $2.5 billion plan to manufacture all iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass at Corning’s facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Apple confirmed in an official statement.
Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the historic nature of this move during a White House announcement: "For the first time ever, every single new iPhone and every single new Apple Watch sold anywhere in the world will contain cover glass made in Kentucky."
Cook reflected on Apple's earlier $500 billion pledge to invest in the U.S., highlighting early successes. "Earlier this year, we broke ground on a new factory in Houston to make advanced AI servers, and just last month, the very first test unit rolled off that factory's line, proudly made in America," he said.
As part of the newly announced $100 billion expansion, Apple is launching its American Manufacturing Program, designed to drive greater production of essential components domestically. "It will spur even more production right here in America for critical components used in Apple products all around the world. And we're thrilled to announce that we've already signed new agreements with 10 companies across America to do just that," Cook stated.
He underscored Apple’s leadership in building a complete U.S.-based silicon supply chain—from design and equipment to wafer production, fabrication, and packaging—collaborating with various partners.
"We also led the way to bring TSMC to Arizona by committing to be their first and largest customer. Today, they're producing tens of millions of chips for Apple using one of the most advanced process technologies in America," Cook added, referring to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.
In 2025 alone, Apple projects that 19 billion chips will be produced domestically at 24 factories across 12 states, he revealed.
Cook further committed to sourcing advanced rare earth magnets from MP Materials, the only fully integrated U.S. rare earth producer, to be included in Apple devices worldwide. The company plans to expand MP Materials’ flagship Fort Worth, Texas plant, along with new rare earth recycling facilities in Mountain Pass, California, and Kentucky.
"In addition to the American Manufacturing Program, we're also significantly growing our investments in AI, including expanding data center capacity in North Carolina, in Nevada, in Iowa, in Arizona and Oregon," Cook explained.
Apple’s pledge to strengthen U.S. manufacturing comes after its initial $500 billion announcement earlier this year and follows mounting pressure from the Trump administration to relocate production domestically.
In May, President Donald Trump warned that Apple would face a 25% tariff on iPhones if manufacturing remained overseas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment