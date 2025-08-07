SABLE OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Sable Offshore Corp. - SOC
About the Lawsuit
Sable Offshore and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On June 4, 2025, the Company disclosed that“a Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge granted ex parte requests from plaintiffs in Center for Biological Diversity, et al. v. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, et al. (25CV02244) and Environmental Defense Center, et al. v. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, et al. (25CV02247) for temporary restraining orders prohibiting Sable Offshore Corp. from restarting transportation of oil through the Las Flores Pipeline System pending the hearing on an order to show cause regarding a preliminary injunction scheduled for July 18, 2025. Sable is exploring all possible avenues available to address these preliminary rulings.”
On this news, the price of Sable's shares fell by $0.94 per share, or 3.91%, to close at $23.10 on June 4, 2025.
The case is Johnson v. Sable Offshore Corp., et al., No. 25-cv-6869.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit .
