Orezone Provides Notice Of Q2-2025 Results
Q2-2025 Results Webcast and Conference Call Details
Timing: August 13, 2025, 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / August 14, 2025, 7:00 am AEST
Conference call webcast link:
To contact by phone:
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-715-9871
International callers: +646-307-1963
Event ID: 9884247
About Orezone Gold Corporation
Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 90%-owned flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré Mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022. Construction of the stage 1 hard rock expansion is well underway, with first gold expected in Q4-2025. Combined production from the oxide and stage 1 hard rock operations is forecasted to total between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026. The Company is also advancing the stage 2 hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to increase annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces. Subject to final Board approval, the stage 2 hard rock expansion will commence in H2-2025, with commissioning expected in Q4-2026.
The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.
Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin MacKenzie
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
... /
For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 8977 or visit the Company's website at .
The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment