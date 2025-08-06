Audienceview Unveils An Embedded Marketing Suite-Bringing Together Ticketing, Marketing, And Data For Live Event Success

AudienceView and Audience Republic

AudienceView has launched a marketing suite with Audience Republic, integrating ticketing, marketing & data in one platform for live event success.

- Eric WhiteTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AudienceView , a global leader in event and experience commerce, today announced the launch of its next-generation marketing suite . Powered by Sydney based Audience Republic, the marketing suite is the next milestone in AudienceView's mission to help live event operators grow their audiences.With Audience Republic marketing capabilities now embedded within AudienceView's ticketing and fundraising platforms, live event organizations can now:- Gamify data capture campaigns, presale registrations, and targeted communications that maximize reach and ticket sales conversion.- Better segment CRM data to more deeply target by audience demographics and purchase intent.- Create vibrant digital marketing campaigns.- Easily deliver email, SMS, and social campaigns with all the right data and tools, all in one place.- Automate customized marketing journeys based on fan behavior ensuring every message is timely and relevant.- Measure campaign impact on actual tickets sold.Solving the Complexity of Live Events with True PartnershipFor too long, venues and event organizations have been forced to juggle disconnected systems, resulting in missed opportunities, fragmented workflows, and operational inefficiencies. AudienceView's enhanced platform-now featuring Audience Republic's marketing engine-solves this challenge for live event marketing teams."Ticketing and marketing belong together. Disconnected and weakly integrated systems have held our industry back for years," said Eric White, CEO of AudienceView. "By embedding Audience Republic's world-class marketing automation capabilities into our platforms, we're empowering box office and venue marketing teams to operate smarter, faster, and more collaboratively unlocking new levels of revenue, engagement, and loyalty."A Strategic Investment in End-to-End Event and Experience CommerceBuilding Audience Republic's digital marketing tools into AudienceView's live event ticketing platforms is a major step forward in the company's journey to becoming the leading end-to-end event commerce platform.This embedded marketing suite follows AudienceView's successful introduction of payment and fraud capabilities. Now, organizations can manage ticket sales, payments, fraud protection, and advanced marketing workflows from a single, unified platform and partner."This is an incredibly exciting milestone for AudienceView and the entire live events industry,” said Jared Kristensen, CEO of Audience Republic.“By investing in Audience Republic's proven marketing technology suite, we're solving one of the biggest pain points live event operators face. We're not just embedding systems-we're transforming how organizations grow their audiences and drive results."About AudienceViewAudienceView is an end-to-end event commerce platform that has been a trusted partner for live event organizations for over two decades. Serving more than 2,400 venues across 12 countries, they help organizations grow audiences and operate more efficiently. AudienceView's comprehensive solutions focus on finding new ticket buyers and donors, nurturing those buyers into loyal customers, and providing the tools to streamline operations.About Audience RepublicAudience Republic is an all-in-one marketing platform that helps events, venues, and artists sell more tickets through email marketing, SMS campaigns, and automation. Founded in 2015 and based in Sydney, Australia, the company serves venues, festivals, artists, and entertainment organizations worldwide. For more information, visit audiencerepublic.

