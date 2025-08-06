Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Encouragement For Outstanding Students In Keren

2025-08-06 02:00:11
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, August 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

Anseba Elementary, Junior, and High School has recognized 24 outstanding students who qualified for degree and diploma programs in the 2024/2025 National School Leaving Examination.

At the event held on 5 August, Mr. Mohammed Salah, Director of the school, said that encouraging outstanding students significantly contributes to motivating them to strive for higher achievements in their college education and in inspiring their peers to follow their example and become competitive students.

Mr. Kiflai Andemicael, Head of the Education Office in the region, noted that this practice of recognizing outstanding students has become a tradition and plays a vital role in encouraging others to work hard and excel in their education. He also urged the awardees to continue working diligently for even better results in their college education.

During the event, a briefing was provided on the background of higher education institutions in the country and the guidelines students are expected to follow.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

