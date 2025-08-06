Milbank Expands Washington, DC Presence With Move To 1101 New York Avenue NW

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its Washington, DC office move to 1101 New York Avenue NW. The new space will further strengthen the firm's presence in Washington, DC and allow for continued growth.

The new office spans over 64,000 square feet across two floors in a state-of-the-art, LEED-designed building in the heart of DC. It features floor-to-ceiling windows, an on-site fitness center and a rooftop terrace with views of the city skyline.

"Milbank has had a presence in Washington, DC for over four decades," said Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman. "This new space reflects the dynamic culture of our firm and strengthens our ability to serve clients at the highest level."

Milbank opened its Washington, DC office in 1980 and has long been a leader in the Washington, DC market for its Bankruptcy Litigation, Transportation and Space, and Global Risk & National Security practices. In the last two years alone, the office has grown 49% across key practice areas. Most recently, with the addition of top Supreme Court attorney Neal Katyal, Milbank launched its Supreme Court and Appellate practice, which is led by Mr. Katyal and was recently further enriched by the additions of former Assistant to the Solicitor General Colleen Roh Sinzdak and appellate attorney Will Havemann.

The firm has also expanded its White Collar Defense and Investigations and Antitrust practices in Washington, DC with former SEC Chief Litigation Counsel Olivia Choe; former Director of the Market Participants Division of the CFTC Josh Sterling; former Chief Trial Counsel for the Bureau of Competition of the FTC James Weingarten; Richard Parker, one of the nation's elite trial lawyers and a former Director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition; former DOJ Antitrust Division trial attorney Grant Bermann; and Adam Di Vincenzo, one of the leading antitrust lawyers in the US. With these arrivals, Milbank has one of the deepest benches of former government officials of any law firm.

Milbank also further expanded its cutting-edge tax renewables, FERC and CFIUS practices in Washington, DC with the arrivals of John Green, Jenna McGrath and John Beahn.

"Our DC office has experienced extraordinary growth in recent years," said Andrew Leblanc, managing partner of the firm's Washington, DC office. "To support that momentum, we've created an innovative and collaborative space for our people and our clients."

The space was designed by global architectural firm Lehman Smith McLeish (LSM) - the same firm that created the firm's offices at Hudson Yards in New York and on Liverpool Street in London . HITT, a national commercial construction firm, served as general contractor.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

SOURCE Milbank LLP

