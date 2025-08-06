Uttarakhand Cloudburst: CM Dhami Meets Affected Families, Assures All Possible Assistance
Taking to X handle, Uttarakhand CM wrote,“In Dharaali (Uttarkashi), I met with the families of those affected by the disaster and assured them of all possible assistance in this hour of crisis. This disaster has caused immense grief to many families, and we understand their pain.”
“Our government stands fully with the affected families. Disaster management and relief operations are being conducted swiftly. Our priority is to search for every missing person and provide complete support to the affected families,” he added.
The Chief Minister also instructed the district administration and all departments to speed up relief and rescue operations, adding that rescuing every individual was his administration's top priority.
“Our first and foremost priority at this hour is to ensure relief and rescue operations. State rescue teams along with NDRF, SDRF and Army are working in tandem to salvage the situation,” CM Dhami told the scribes.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister undertook an aerial survey of the flash floods-triggered mudslide zone and instructed officials to remain on 24-hour alert mode.
“In Dharali, Uttarkashi, all government agencies, departments, and the army are engaged in relief and rescue operations with mutual coordination. Last night, more than 130 people were rescued. Closed routes are being reopened, and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” he informed.
Dharali village in Uttarkashi was hit by a raging mudslide triggered by flash floods on Tuesday afternoon. The picturesque village, home to various hotels, homestays and restaurants, was washed away by the raging river water flowing down the hill, causing widespread devastation and destruction.
The village is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, the place where the river Ganga originates.
The Indian Army is also engaged in relief and rescue efforts, with its MI-17 and Chinook helicopters lifting the stranded villagers to safety.
