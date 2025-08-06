403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Urges Ceasefire in Sudan to Save Starving Families
(MENAFN) UN humanitarian officials urged a ceasefire in Sudan on Tuesday to enable lifesaving aid delivery to families trapped and facing famine, particularly in the besieged city of El Fasher.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) emphasized the need for a pause in conflict to facilitate large-scale assistance and to reinstate a full UN operational presence.
"OCHA once again urges all parties to allow humanitarian access across the country and calls on donors to scale up flexible funding to meet Sudan's soaring humanitarian needs," the office stated.
The humanitarian crisis is being exacerbated by insecurity, widespread disease, hunger, flooding, and mass displacement.
Tom Fletcher, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, warned that with starvation risks escalating in El Fasher—the capital of North Darfur State—immediate action is critical.
OCHA highlighted ongoing reports of intermittent shelling in the city, which remains highly unstable. Civilians are enduring the harshest impacts of recent armed clashes, leaving many families trapped in one of Sudan’s most heavily besieged urban areas.
The World Food Programme (WFP) reported that with key trade routes severed and supply lines blocked, the cost of staple foods like sorghum and wheat—used for traditional flatbreads and porridges—has soared by as much as 460 percent in El Fasher compared to the rest of Sudan.
According to the WFP, only a handful of community kitchens established by local groups during the conflict to provide hot meals remain operational.
The agency further noted that some families are forced to consume animal feed and food waste to survive. Survivors who fled cited increased violence, looting, and sexual assaults as driving their exodus.
The UN Women’s Gender Snapshot report reveals that women are disproportionately affected by the ongoing hostilities in Sudan.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) emphasized the need for a pause in conflict to facilitate large-scale assistance and to reinstate a full UN operational presence.
"OCHA once again urges all parties to allow humanitarian access across the country and calls on donors to scale up flexible funding to meet Sudan's soaring humanitarian needs," the office stated.
The humanitarian crisis is being exacerbated by insecurity, widespread disease, hunger, flooding, and mass displacement.
Tom Fletcher, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, warned that with starvation risks escalating in El Fasher—the capital of North Darfur State—immediate action is critical.
OCHA highlighted ongoing reports of intermittent shelling in the city, which remains highly unstable. Civilians are enduring the harshest impacts of recent armed clashes, leaving many families trapped in one of Sudan’s most heavily besieged urban areas.
The World Food Programme (WFP) reported that with key trade routes severed and supply lines blocked, the cost of staple foods like sorghum and wheat—used for traditional flatbreads and porridges—has soared by as much as 460 percent in El Fasher compared to the rest of Sudan.
According to the WFP, only a handful of community kitchens established by local groups during the conflict to provide hot meals remain operational.
The agency further noted that some families are forced to consume animal feed and food waste to survive. Survivors who fled cited increased violence, looting, and sexual assaults as driving their exodus.
The UN Women’s Gender Snapshot report reveals that women are disproportionately affected by the ongoing hostilities in Sudan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment