Experts Urge Caution At Eateries After Rotten Meat Seizure

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Following the seizure of over 1,200 kilograms of rotten meat from a cold storage unit in Srinagar, health experts and dieticians have raised serious concerns about meat safety in local eateries and urged the public to exercise caution.

Dr. Nadeem Ahmad, a senior health officer, warned that consuming stale or poorly stored meat can cause food poisoning, gastrointestinal infections, and long-term digestive issues.

“Such incidents reflect regulatory lapses. Until accountability is ensured, people should avoid eating meat at restaurants and dhabas,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, dietician Shazia Maqbool said that the source and storage conditions of meat in commercial outlets are often questionable.“Poor refrigeration, lack of hygiene, and unethical sourcing are widespread. Home-cooked food is a safer choice, especially for children and the elderly,” she advised.

Earlier this week, Food Safety Department teams destroyed a large cache of decayed meat at Zakura Industrial Estate. The meat, reportedly headed to local markets, was foul-smelling and unfit for consumption.

Read Also Stringent Regulations Soon For Dressed Mutton, Chicken Supplies: FDA MMU Expresses Concern Over Rotten, Non‐Halal Meat Allegations; Calls For Action

The incident has triggered public outrage and alarm, with experts urging surprise inspections, license cancellations of defaulting suppliers, and more transparency in the meat supply chain.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has also demanded stricter food safety enforcement, stating that public health must not be sacrificed for profit.

Civil society groups and consumer forums have called on people to report dubious meat-selling practices and ask for hygiene disclosures from food outlets.

“It is better to err on the side of caution,” Dr. Nadeem stressed.“Until the supply chain is verified as safe, avoid eating meat outside.” (KNT)