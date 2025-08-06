Mahavatar Narsimha Hits Rs 100 Cr, Makers Deny OTT Rumours Amid Blockbuster Run

Mahavatar Narsimha has become a major box office success, crossing ₹106 crore in 12 days. Amid OTT release rumors, the makers clarified no digital deals have been signed yet.

The animated mythological film Mahavatar Narsimha is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. Produced by Clem Productions and Hombale Films, the film has raked in a staggering ₹106.05 crore in India within just 12 days of release. Made on a modest budget of ₹15 crore, the movie has emerged as the most profitable Indian film of 2025 with an astounding profit margin of 697%. Its unique blend of animation and mythology has struck a chord with audiences across the country.

OTT Release Speculations Rife, But Makers Set the Record Straight

As the film continues its successful theatrical run, rumors of an imminent OTT release began surfacing online. Some reports even suggested that the Hindi version might debut on Jio Hotstar, while regional versions could appear on other platforms. Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal added fuel to the fire by saying there's a 50% chance the film will hit digital platforms soon. However, the makers have officially denied any such deals.

Official Statement Urges Fans to Ignore Unverified News

Taking to social media, the film's team issued a firm statement:“Stay away from rumors. We are hearing a lot of discussions about 'Mahavatar Narsimha' coming on OTT soon. But let us make it clear that our film is currently available only in theaters worldwide. We have not yet decided on any OTT platform.” They urged viewers to follow only the film's official handles for updates, adding,“Your trust keeps the Sanatani roar alive.”

With strong word-of-mouth and continuing box office momentum, Mahavatara Narasimha shows no signs of slowing down.