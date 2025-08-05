Contractors Take Control Of Radiant Heating Installs With HUG Hydronics TANK System

Al Zappa - Whispering Pines Construction

- Al Zappa, Whispering Pines ConstructionPINE RIVER, MN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As radiant in-floor heating grows in popularity across new construction, a shift is underway, contractors are choosing to install hydronic systems themselves. At the center of this shift is HUG Hydronics, a fully pre-assembled radiant heating system that's helping builders simplify installs, reduce callbacks, and streamline their job site.“I've been building for 34 years,” says Al Zappa of Whispering Pines Construction out of Crosslake, MN.“I do everything myself, the concrete, drywall, the works. But, now I can do the heating system, too.”HUG's plug and play tank comes ready to connect, featuring submersible pumps, an easy-to-understand control board, diagnostic lights, low-voltage thermostat hookups, and an onboard alarm system for peace of mind.“Every job I build gets a HUG system, because I'm a believer,” continues Zappa.Unlike traditional boiler systems with walls of copper and hours of on-site fabrication, HUG is engineered to to install in about an hour with basic tools. Builders report fewer coordination headaches.“It gives contractors more control, especially in rural or energy-efficient builds,” says Ryan Hunt, President of HUG Hydronics.Industry trends support this shift away from trades. A 2024 report by TechnavioPlus projects the radiant heating & cooling market to increase $2.39 billion by 2029, driven by energy efficient goals and a desire to move away from forced air systems. At the same time, NewHomeSource notes that radiant systems can cut energy use by 20-40%, while JMK Construction highlights growing adoption of radiant heating systems in custom and high-performance homes.About HUG Hydronics:HUG Hydronics is designed and assembled in rural Minnesota and is currently shipping to builders across the US and Canada. Its system is compatible with existing radiant loop designs and modern build methods like SIPs, ICF, and high-performance envelopes.

