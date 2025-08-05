EDRM Announces K L Mckinney As Newest Trusted Partner

- Khrhysna“Khrys” McKinney, K L McKinney CEO and Founder

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading the way for global best practices in eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that K L McKinney , a boutique legal talent and tech consulting firm with deep roots in eDiscovery and AI assurance, has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network.

Privacy, security, and AI-enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to keep their data secure. Robust eDiscovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance, and investigation demands.

In the era of hybrid and remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access, and collaborate effectively to be efficient, productive, and adhere to the increasingly complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks. The ability to have trusted relationships with organizations like K L McKinney in the legal environment is mission-critical.

K L McKinney provides the right talent for clients by providing consultants, recruiting direct hire employees, staffing contingent professionals, and coaching transitioning talent. With an eye to the future, this firm maintains an active role in developing relationships, people, and technology to positively impact the practice of law. In addition to sourcing professionals on behalf of their clients, K L McKinney also consults in the areas of cost containment and management consulting, software selection and implementation, marketing, and eDiscovery. The firm offers a complementary consultation with organizations to assess fit and maintains a list of open positions for career candidates to consider .

“The richness of talent and progression of technical solutions in the legal sector present a unique expanse of opportunity for meaningful engagement for the benefit of all in the sector,” shared K L McKinney CEO and Founder, Khrhysna“Khrys” McKinney ,“making every interaction with clients and talent an opportunity for personal and professional growth”. In one such opportunity, Khrys McKinney engaged as the project trustee for the AI Ethics and Bias project team, whose white paper, Professional Responsibility Considerations in AI for eDiscovery: Competence, Confidentiality, Privacy and Ownership, topped the JD Supra charts.

“Working with the esteemed consortium of data scientists, attorneys, judges, paralegals, and consultants in that group exemplifies the wealth of the development opportunity found in this unique combination of tech with legal in the EDRM community, specifically," McKinney noted.

“Khrys McKinney draws on her lived experience building one of the first and largest litigation support teams addressing eDiscovery as she now supports organizations in search of talent, and those seeking new opportunities,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM.“Khrys has been supporting EDRM partners and participants, and we have been continually grateful for her discernment and kindness as she turns one plus one into three.”

This partnership allows K L McKinney access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms, 23% software and service providers, and 12% governments, with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges, and media in 145 countries spanning six continents. Khrys McKinney also joined the EDRM Global Advisory Council.

About K L McKinney

K L McKinney is a boutique consulting and staffing firm, specializing in people who apply technology to the practice of law. K L McKinney provides the right talent for clients by providing consultants, recruiting direct hire employees, and staffing contract professionals. With an eye to the future, this firm maintains an active role in developing relationships, people, and technology to positively impact the practice of law. The core values of the organization include client elevation, proactive service, persistent results, mutual achievement and constant learning.

Explore how their talent and consulting approach can optimize your team, culture and bottom line at / .

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve eDiscovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications, and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing, and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations, and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM at .

