Saudi Arabia Higher Education Market To Hit USD 1,384.4 Million By 2033 At 20.26% CAGR

Market Size in 2024 : USD 263.2 Million

Market Size in 2033: USD 1,384.4 Million

Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 20.26%

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Saudi Arabia Higher Education Market Report by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), Course Type (Arts, Economics, Engineering, Law, Science, and Others), Learning Type (Online, Offline), End User (State Universities, Community Colleges, Private Colleges), and Region 2025-2033“ , Saudi Arabia higher education market size reached USD 263.2 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach USD 1,384.4 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.26% during ​2025-2033​

Saudi Arabia Higher Education Market Trends & Drivers:

Saudi Arabia's higher education market is booming, thanks to Vision 2030's push for a knowledge-based economy. The government's USD 65 billion education budget supports 35 universities, enrolling over 1.7 million students. King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is leading with cutting-edge AI and tech programs, attracting 20% more international students. The Human Capability Development Program funds scholarships for 70,000 students, boosting STEM enrollment. Universities like Alfaisal are partnering with global firms like Aramco for research, ensuring graduates meet industry needs in a job market craving skilled talent.

Online and hybrid learning is reshaping Saudi Arabia's higher education landscape. With 60% of students using e-learning platforms, universities like Imam Muhammad ibn Saud are expanding digital courses, backed by USD 200 million in tech investments. The National eLearning Center supports this shift, training 10,000 educators in digital tools. Platforms like Noon Academy report a 30% surge in users, offering affordable, flexible learning. This trend caters to Saudi's young, tech-savvy population-70% under 30-while addressing remote access needs in rural areas, making higher education more inclusive and aligned with global standards.

Demand for vocational and specialized programs is surging in Saudi Arabia's higher education market. The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) supports 1,000+ colleges, training 200,000 students for industries like healthcare and tech. Vision 2030's focus on diversification drives demand for niche fields like cybersecurity, with 15% enrollment growth. Universities like Prince Sultan are launching aviation programs, backed by USD 50 million in government grants. Companies like Saudi Aramco sponsor 5,000 students annually, ensuring job-ready skills. This trend aligns education with economic needs, fueling career-focused learning for Saudi's youth.

How AI is Reshaping the Future of Saudi Arabia Higher Education Market

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming Saudi Arabia's higher education sector, moving it from a traditional model to a more innovative, skills-based system. The government's initiatives, like the National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence (NSDAI), are a key driver. This commitment is evident in the fact that 86% of Saudi universities now offer AI-focused undergraduate degrees, with 56% providing master's programs. Major companies are also getting involved; Microsoft, Huawei, and Oracle are establishing AI academy programs to build a skilled workforce. This focus is directly impacting students, with a recent survey revealing that 49% of students believe AI will revolutionize education and 32% are already using generative AI tools weekly, a rate more than three times higher than their peers in the US and UK. This proactive approach ensures students are equipped for future job markets, aligning academic outcomes with national economic diversification goals.

Saudi Arabia Higher Education Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Component Insights:



Solutions



Student Information Management System



Content Collaboration



Data Security and Compliance



Campus Management

Others

Services



Managed Services Professional Services

Deployment Mode Insights:



On-premises Cloud-based

Course Type Insights:



Arts

Economics

Engineering

Law

Science Others

Learning Type Insights:



Online Offline

End User Insights:



State Universities

Community Colleges Private Colleges

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Higher Education Market



July 2025: Saudi Arabia unveils a nationwide initiative to embed artificial intelligence education in all public schools, with the curriculum incorporating practical AI tools, ethics, and data analysis from early grades to secondary levels, preparing students for a technology-driven workforce.

April 2025: Multiple Saudi universities showcase innovations such as large-scale integration of virtual reality, AI-driven academic systems, and interactive digital education platforms at the EDGEx global exhibition, with up to 15 new programs focusing on immersive and adaptive learning technologies. June 2025: The push for internationalization accelerates as universities expand global partnerships and increase international student recruitment, enhancing research collaborations and launching new branch campuses, firmly positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for higher education and innovation.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

