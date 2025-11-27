Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CGB Concludes Artificial Intelligence Forum


2025-11-27 11:12:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) concluded Thursday the activities of the First Gulf Forum on Artificial Intelligence in Civil Service, discussing innovative solutions otwards sustainable civil service.

The forum was organized in collaboration with the Sultanate of Oman as part of the initiatives of the Technical Committee for Civil Service and Human Resources Affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The forum was attended CGB's Director General Saif bin Ali Al Kaabi, along with representatives from ministries and civil service authorities across the GCC, as well as specialists and employees from human resources and information systems departments.

The event focused on showcasing leading Gulf experiences in leveraging artificial intelligence technologies to enhance government work efficiency, strengthen administrative system flexibility, and support smart institutional transformation in the civil service sector.

The forum's activities included presentations by various Gulf entities, highlighting practical applications of AI in human resource management and the improvement of government services. A panel discussion was also held to explore the impact of smart solutions on the future of civil service.

The forum's recommendations emphasized the importance of enhancing digital integration across the GCC, showcasing successful models and experiences in AI applications to improve government services, and supporting the path toward smart transformation in public administration.

Additionally, the recommendations called for the establishment of a Gulf network to exchange expertise and best practices in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as encouraging institutional partnerships across the region to foster digital innovation and support smart transformation systems.

Gulf Times

