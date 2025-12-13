403
Palestine welcomes UN resolution on Gaza aid
(MENAFN) Palestine expressed support Friday for a UN General Assembly resolution calling on Israel to remove barriers to humanitarian assistance entering the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the resolution “upholds the primacy of international law and the multilateral system” in response to policies that infringe on the basic rights of the Palestinian population.
The ministry described the resolution as “the correct international response” to Israeli actions affecting the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and other UN bodies operating in the occupied Palestinian territories. It added that the measure strengthens the UN’s role in safeguarding Palestinians and reiterates the obligations of the occupying power, particularly by opening humanitarian corridors and halting restrictions that impede UN operations, especially in Gaza.
Highlighting the importance of swift enforcement, the ministry emphasized that the resolution’s value lies in its “immediate and full implementation” and in the international community fulfilling its legal and moral duties.
The resolution calls on Israel to permit full humanitarian access to Gaza, respect the inviolability of UN facilities, and adhere to its responsibilities under international law. It follows a recent advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) outlining Israel’s duties as both an occupying power and a UN member state.
Submitted by Norway along with over a dozen other countries, the resolution garnered backing from 139 nations, with 12 voting against and 19 abstaining.
Although a ceasefire took effect on October 10, conditions in Gaza remain dire. Israel continues to enforce strict limits on aid deliveries, violating the humanitarian provisions of the agreement.
Since October 2023, Israel’s attacks in Gaza have reportedly resulted in over 70,000 deaths—mostly women and children—and left more than 171,000 people injured.
