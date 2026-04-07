CM Sarma's Wife Passport Case: Assam Police At Cong Leader Pawan Khera's Delhi Residence

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Assam Police arrived at Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi on Tuesday amid the controversy over the party's claim that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife holds three passports.

The searches came after Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, lodged an FIR over the issue on Monday.

Earlier, CM Sarma, during a press conference in Guwahati, had also vowed to take "strictest action" against Pawan Khera over the issue.

He had strongly refuted allegations linking his family to property ownership in Dubai, calling the claims "completely fake" and part of what he described as a misinformation campaign by Congress. ​

In a post on X, Sarma said that documents being circulated online, purportedly showing Dubai property title deeds linked to his family, were fabricated and riddled with inconsistencies. ​

"Busting another lie of #CongFakeAICampaign. The Dubai property title deeds have also turned out to be FAKE with glaring inconsistencies and no authentic record," he wrote. ​

The Chief Minister further asserted that there was no official record to support the claims and encouraged people to verify the facts independently through Dubai's official land records portal.

He added that all allegations made in this regard stand "thoroughly debunked."​

The controversy comes amid an ongoing political face-off between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Assam. ​

Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera, have recently raised questions regarding alleged foreign assets and links of the Chief Minister's family, including claims about Dubai properties and foreign documents. ​

These allegations have been categorically denied by the Chief Minister and his family members. ​

Sarma's wife, Riniki, had also rejected claims of any foreign business interests or assets, terming the accusations "baseless".​

The BJP has accused the Congress of indulging in "dirty politics" and running a smear campaign ahead of key electoral developments in the state, while the opposition has maintained that it is seeking transparency and accountability. ​