403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QF's Ability Friendly Programme Wraps Up Summer Camp
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ability Friendly Programme under Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Pre-University Education (PUE) has concluded its summer camp designed to support people with disabilities.
The programme is part of the QF's broader efforts to promote inclusion by providing sport-specific activities for children and adults with special needs and disabilities, empowering them to discover their potential, develop essential skills, and build meaningful social connections.
The camp offered a programme featuring a variety of educational and recreational activities, including sensory sessions, arts and crafts, swimming, football, horse riding, as well as engaging field trips and meaningful experiences that foster personal growth and social engagement.
Mohamed Elfarsisi, a football coach in the QF's Ability Friendly Programme (AFP), said:“This year's summer camp marked a significant shift, with a stronger focus on promoting independence among participants. For the first time, parents and guardians were not present during the camp, an important new step introduced this year.”
“We focused on promoting true social inclusion,” he said.“Many of the camp's activities took place in public spaces, allowing participants to fully engage with their surroundings. We aimed to deliver a clear message that people with disabilities are an integral part of society, sharing the same interests and experiences as everyone else.”
Elfarsisi also noted that the camp prioritised effective inclusion of both children and adults by assigning a dedicated support person to each participant, whether a coach or behavioral specialist, ensuring everyone received the appropriate level of guidance throughout the various activities.
Maha al-Marri, the mother of seven-year-old Saleh al-Marri, who has Down syndrome, observed a noticeable improvement in her son's skills and behaviour following his participation in the camp.
“This is the third time my son Saleh has participated in the AFP's summer camp,” she said.“I consider it a rare and valuable opportunity, especially given the limited number of programs and activities specifically designed for individuals with disabilities and the scarcity of qualified specialists to support them.”
“At first, I had some concerns about not being allowed to accompany my child,” al-Marri added.“However, I decided to give it a try, especially since the programme collaborates with centres that specialise in behaviour modification.”
Salem Saeed al-Aida, a 10-year-old participant in the camp with autism, said:“I've been taking part in the Ability Friendly Programme for five years now, and every year I learn something new.”
“This year, I really enjoyed the activities, especially swimming, which is my favourite,” he said.
“I also played football, did some drawing, and made sure to stay active and have fun during the summer break,” al-Aida added.“I consider autism a superpower because each of us has our own unique way of expressing ourselves and communicating. The camp helped me connect with other participants, and I made new friends.”
The programme is part of the QF's broader efforts to promote inclusion by providing sport-specific activities for children and adults with special needs and disabilities, empowering them to discover their potential, develop essential skills, and build meaningful social connections.
The camp offered a programme featuring a variety of educational and recreational activities, including sensory sessions, arts and crafts, swimming, football, horse riding, as well as engaging field trips and meaningful experiences that foster personal growth and social engagement.
Mohamed Elfarsisi, a football coach in the QF's Ability Friendly Programme (AFP), said:“This year's summer camp marked a significant shift, with a stronger focus on promoting independence among participants. For the first time, parents and guardians were not present during the camp, an important new step introduced this year.”
“We focused on promoting true social inclusion,” he said.“Many of the camp's activities took place in public spaces, allowing participants to fully engage with their surroundings. We aimed to deliver a clear message that people with disabilities are an integral part of society, sharing the same interests and experiences as everyone else.”
Elfarsisi also noted that the camp prioritised effective inclusion of both children and adults by assigning a dedicated support person to each participant, whether a coach or behavioral specialist, ensuring everyone received the appropriate level of guidance throughout the various activities.
Maha al-Marri, the mother of seven-year-old Saleh al-Marri, who has Down syndrome, observed a noticeable improvement in her son's skills and behaviour following his participation in the camp.
“This is the third time my son Saleh has participated in the AFP's summer camp,” she said.“I consider it a rare and valuable opportunity, especially given the limited number of programs and activities specifically designed for individuals with disabilities and the scarcity of qualified specialists to support them.”
“At first, I had some concerns about not being allowed to accompany my child,” al-Marri added.“However, I decided to give it a try, especially since the programme collaborates with centres that specialise in behaviour modification.”
Salem Saeed al-Aida, a 10-year-old participant in the camp with autism, said:“I've been taking part in the Ability Friendly Programme for five years now, and every year I learn something new.”
“This year, I really enjoyed the activities, especially swimming, which is my favourite,” he said.
“I also played football, did some drawing, and made sure to stay active and have fun during the summer break,” al-Aida added.“I consider autism a superpower because each of us has our own unique way of expressing ourselves and communicating. The camp helped me connect with other participants, and I made new friends.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment