Hundreds Flood Taiwan’s Streets to Protest Ties with Israel
(MENAFN) Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday, banging pots and affixing fake banknotes stained with red dye onto Israeli and Taiwanese flags. They accused Taiwan’s envoy to Israel of committing funds to a health facility located within an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.
The demonstrations were sparked after Israel Ganz, head of the Yesha Council—a coalition representing settlement communities—publicly revealed that Abby Lee, Taipei’s representative in Tel Aviv, pledged support last month for the Nanasi Medical Center, which falls under the Binyamin Regional Council north of Jerusalem.
“Taiwan loves to say ‘Taiwan Can Help’,” activist Aurora Chang told the demonstrators. “But right now, we are helping a genocidal state!”
Organizers of the protest called on Taiwan’s government to immediately cease all financial aid to Israel, which has been responsible for the deaths of over 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. They further urged the government to “admit its complicity in the ongoing famine in Gaza.”
In a statement, protesters warned that funding the clinic “would be tantamount to legitimizing and maintaining Israel’s system of apartheid—a violation of international law.”
Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry refuted these allegations, clarifying that Lee’s visit in July was strictly to “explore medical cooperation.” The ministry also highlighted a $500,000 contribution made last year to Palestinian refugees via the Mercy Corps NGO.
Although Taiwan does not officially recognize Palestine, it has strengthened its relations with Israel since the Gaza conflict intensified nearly two years ago. This includes the establishment of a parliamentary friendship group, a $500,000 donation to Israeli medical patrols, the launch of a reciprocal working-holiday program, and initiatives to boost technology and trade partnerships.
The Taiwan Alliance for a Free Palestine, alongside human rights groups like the Taiwan Alliance for Human Rights and the Taiwan International Workers Association, have raised concerns that several Taiwanese companies supply parts used in U.S. and Israeli weapons systems—a claim that Taiwanese officials have yet to publicly address.
