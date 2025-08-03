403
Russia’s defense ministry says its forces took control of village in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia reported on Saturday that its forces have taken control of Aleksandro-Kalinove, a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units from the Yig (South) group conducted operations that led to securing the settlement.
The ministry also stated that Ukraine launched drone attacks in response, with 338 drones reportedly intercepted or jammed overnight.
Ukraine has not yet responded to these claims, and independent verification remains difficult amid the ongoing conflict.
