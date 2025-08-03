403
Canada acknowledges Palestine
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday that Canada will formally recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th UN General Assembly in September 2025. The decision comes in response to what he described as the "unbearable" and worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa following a virtual Cabinet meeting, Carney reaffirmed Canada’s support for a two-state solution—where an independent and sovereign Palestine exists peacefully alongside Israel. He emphasized that this recognition is tied to the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to democratic and institutional reforms.
Carney said Canada would expand its support for building effective governance in Palestine, noting that peace for Israel also hinges on the establishment of a viable and stable Palestinian state. He condemned the Israeli government's handling of the Gaza situation, describing the human suffering as "intolerable" and worsening by the day.
He blamed the erosion of the two-state solution on illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, settler violence, and legislative actions—such as a recent Knesset vote favoring annexation of occupied territories.
Carney made it clear that Hamas would have no role in the future Palestinian state, which must be demilitarized and committed to peaceful coexistence with Israel. Foreign Minister Anita Anand and other officials are already allocating resources to assist Palestinian reforms, he added.
In the coming days, Canada will work with global partners—including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt—to formulate a credible peace initiative, which will address governance, security, and humanitarian aid delivery. Carney said the move supports the dignity and aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis.
When asked how recognition would contribute to peace, Carney said it upholds key principles like the demilitarization of the Palestinian state and the return of hostages. He emphasized that Canada’s decision reflects a belief in self-determination and responds to a critical moment, warning that the hope for Palestinian statehood is rapidly fading.
Carney also announced new legislation to criminalize the intentional obstruction of access to religious, educational, and community institutions, stressing that security is a fundamental human right.
He concluded by reiterating that Canada's vision for peace is rooted in a two-state framework where Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in mutual security and respect.
